Check if the benefit payment corresponds to you

#Check #benefit #payment #corresponds

The Guaranteed Minimum Income is economic support for dependent workers who earn less than $497,272. The subsidy guarantees that these workers receive a net salary of at least $379,793.

Who is granted the Guaranteed Minimum Income (GMI)?

Those people who receive the subsidy in December are all those who have requested the Minimum Guaranteed Income during the previous November..

This provision is due to the fact that subsidy payments are made during the last five business days of the month following the month of the application.

In addition to having made the request, to be a beneficiary it is necessary to meet the following conditions:

Be a dependent worker.

Have a contract signed in accordance with the Labor Code.

Receive a gross salary of less than $497,272.

The contract must contemplate an ordinary working day, that is, greater than 30 hours and up to 45 hours per week.

Be classified within the 90% bracket according to the Social Household Registry (RSH).

It is important to highlight that the Guaranteed Minimum Income is distributed monthly and undergoes monthly adjustments in the subsidized amount. As a result, the amounts you receive may change, and the benefit could even be suspended if you do not meet the requirements.

How can I check with the Unique Code if I can access the benefit?

If you want to confirm if you are a beneficiary of the Guaranteed Minimum Income, you must access the following link and provide the credentials of your Unique Key. Once this process is completed, information about the status of your application will be displayed.