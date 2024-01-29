Check out the list of 521 Brazilian cities that will receive the dengue vaccine

#Check #list #Brazilian #cities #receive #dengue #vaccine

From February onwards, the Qdenga vaccine, produced by the Takeda laboratory for immunization against dengue, will be available on the Unified Health System (SUS) network.

At first, the Ministry of Health elected 521 cities from 16 states and the Federal District to begin vaccination coverage efforts. These cities make up the 37 areas considered endemic for the disease transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito.

Qdenga was added to the list of immunization agents available in the SUS in December 2023, after analysis by the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies into the SUS (Conitec). With this, Brazil became the first country to offer the vaccine free of charge to its population.

Target audience and cities covered

The priority group for dengue vaccination is adolescents between 10 and 14 years of age. This specific population concentrates the highest number of hospitalizations due to dengue in Brazil. For now, Qdenga is not authorized for use in the elderly and in some other specific groups.

Immunization must occur through a two-stage vaccination schedule, with the second application occurring three months after the first.

Check out the extensive list below, sectioned by state, of cities that will receive Qdenga at this first moment:

Acre

Acrelândia

generosity

Capixaba

Jordan

Manoel Urbano

Placido de Castro

Porto Acre

White River

Santa Rosa do Purus

Sena Madureira

Senator Guiomard

Amazonas

Bahia

Federal District

Holy Spirit

Afonso Cláudio

Brejetuba

Cariacica

Conceição do Castelo

Domingos Martins

Fundão

Guarapari

Ibatiba

Itaguaçu

Itarana

Earth Orange

Marshal Floriano

Santa Leopoldina

Santa Maria de Jetibá

Santa Teresa

Serra

Venda Nova do Imigrante

Viana

old village

Victory

Goiás

Maranhão

Alcantara

Lumiar Palace

Fox

São José de Ribamar

Saint Louis

Mato Grosso do Sul

Clear water

Alcinópolis

Amambai

Anastácio

Anaurilândia

Angelica

Antonio João

Aparecida do Taboado

Aquidauana

Aral Moreira

Girl Scouts

Bataguassu

Batayporã

Nice view

Bodoquena

Bonito

Brasilândia

Caarapó

Camapuã

Big Field

Snail

Cassilândia

Chapadão do Sul

Corguinho

Colonel Sapucaia

Corumba

Costa Rica

Cushion

Deodapolis

Two Brothers of Buriti

Douradina

Golden

Eldorado

Fátima do Sul

Figueirão

Glory of Dourados

Lopes da Laguna Guide

Iguatemi

Innocence

Itaporã

Ivinhema

Japorã

Jaraguari

Garden

Jatei

Juti

Ladario

Carapa Lagoon

Maracaju

Miranda

New world

Naviraí

Nioaque

Nova Alvorada do Sul

Nova Andradina

New Southern Horizon

Water Paradise

Paranaíba

Paranhos

Pedro Gomes

Ponta Porã

Porto Murtinho

Ribas do Rio Pardo

Brilliant River

Black river

Rio Verde de Mato Grosso

Rock

Santa Rita do Pardo

São Gabriel do Oeste

Selvíria

Seven Falls

Sidrolândia

Sonora

Tacuru

Taquarussu

Land

Three Lagoons

Vicenza

Minas Gerais

Antonio Dias

Belo Horizonte

beautiful valley

Caeté

Colonel Fabriciano

New Stream/li>

Dionysus

Jaboticatubas

Jaguaraçu

Marliéria

Coin

New lime

New Union

Water drop

foxes

stream of snow

Upstream

Sabará

Santa Luzia

Santa Maria de Itabira

Taquaraçu de Minas

Timothy

Paraíba

Alhandra

Bayeux

Caapoã

Cabedelo

Conde

Cross of the Holy Spirit

João Pessoa

Lucena

Mari

Pitimbu

Riachão do Poço

Santa Rita

thatch

loft

Paraná

Rio de Janeiro

purple Belford

Duke of Caxias

Itaguaí

Japeri

Magé

mosque

Nilópolis

New Iguaçu

Burned

Rio de Janeiro

St. Johns Wood

Seropedic

large northern river

Roraima

Alto Alegre

Amajari

Good view

Bonfim

Sing

Iracema

Mucajai

Normandy

Pacaraima

Williamson

St. Catarina

Araquari

Barra do Sul Spa

Barra Velha

Corupá

Garuva

Guaramirim

Itapoá

South jaragua

Joinville

Massaranduba

San Francisco do Sul

São João do Itaperiú

Schroeder

São Paulo

Aruja

Biritiba-Mirim

Corupá

Ferraz de Vasconcelos

Guaramirim

Guararema

Guarulhos

Itaquaquecetuba

South jaragua

Massaranduba

Mogi das Cruzes

Poá

Salesópolis

Saint Elizabeth

Suzano

Tocantins

* With information from EBC – Agência Brasil

