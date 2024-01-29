Check out the list of 521 Brazilian cities that will receive the dengue vaccine

#Check #list #Brazilian #cities #receive #dengue #vaccine
See if yours is one of them!
From February onwards, the Qdenga vaccine, produced by the Takeda laboratory for immunization against dengue, will be available on the Unified Health System (SUS) network.
At first, the Ministry of Health elected 521 cities from 16 states and the Federal District to begin vaccination coverage efforts. These cities make up the 37 areas considered endemic for the disease transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito.
Qdenga was added to the list of immunization agents available in the SUS in December 2023, after analysis by the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies into the SUS (Conitec). With this, Brazil became the first country to offer the vaccine free of charge to its population.
Target audience and cities covered
The priority group for dengue vaccination is adolescents between 10 and 14 years of age. This specific population concentrates the highest number of hospitalizations due to dengue in Brazil. For now, Qdenga is not authorized for use in the elderly and in some other specific groups.
Immunization must occur through a two-stage vaccination schedule, with the second application occurring three months after the first.
Check out the extensive list below, sectioned by state, of cities that will receive Qdenga at this first moment:
Acre
-
Acrelândia
-
generosity
-
Capixaba
-
Jordan
-
Manoel Urbano
-
Placido de Castro
-
Porto Acre
-
White River
-
Santa Rosa do Purus
-
Sena Madureira
-
Senator Guiomard
Amazonas
Bahia
Federal District
Holy Spirit
-
Afonso Cláudio
-
Brejetuba
-
Cariacica
-
Conceição do Castelo
-
Domingos Martins
-
Fundão
-
Guarapari
-
Ibatiba
-
Itaguaçu
-
Itarana
-
Earth Orange
-
Marshal Floriano
-
Santa Leopoldina
-
Santa Maria de Jetibá
-
Santa Teresa
-
Serra
-
Venda Nova do Imigrante
-
Viana
-
old village
-
Victory
Goiás
Maranhão
-
Alcantara
-
Lumiar Palace
-
Fox
-
São José de Ribamar
-
Saint Louis
Mato Grosso do Sul
-
Clear water
-
Alcinópolis
-
Amambai
-
Anastácio
-
Anaurilândia
-
Angelica
-
Antonio João
-
Aparecida do Taboado
-
Aquidauana
-
Aral Moreira
-
Girl Scouts
-
Bataguassu
-
Batayporã
-
Nice view
-
Bodoquena
-
Bonito
-
Brasilândia
-
Caarapó
-
Camapuã
-
Big Field
-
Snail
-
Cassilândia
-
Chapadão do Sul
-
Corguinho
-
Colonel Sapucaia
-
Corumba
-
Costa Rica
-
Cushion
-
Deodapolis
-
Two Brothers of Buriti
-
Douradina
-
Golden
-
Eldorado
-
Fátima do Sul
-
Figueirão
-
Glory of Dourados
-
Lopes da Laguna Guide
-
Iguatemi
-
Innocence
-
Itaporã
-
Ivinhema
-
Japorã
-
Jaraguari
-
Garden
-
Jatei
-
Juti
-
Ladario
-
Carapa Lagoon
-
Maracaju
-
Miranda
-
New world
-
Naviraí
-
Nioaque
-
Nova Alvorada do Sul
-
Nova Andradina
-
New Southern Horizon
-
Water Paradise
-
Paranaíba
-
Paranhos
-
Pedro Gomes
-
Ponta Porã
-
Porto Murtinho
-
Ribas do Rio Pardo
-
Brilliant River
-
Black river
-
Rio Verde de Mato Grosso
-
Rock
-
Santa Rita do Pardo
-
São Gabriel do Oeste
-
Selvíria
-
Seven Falls
-
Sidrolândia
-
Sonora
-
Tacuru
-
Taquarussu
-
Land
-
Three Lagoons
-
Vicenza
Minas Gerais
-
Antonio Dias
-
Belo Horizonte
-
beautiful valley
-
Caeté
-
Colonel Fabriciano
-
New Stream/li>
-
Dionysus
-
Jaboticatubas
-
Jaguaraçu
-
Marliéria
-
Coin
-
New lime
-
New Union
-
Water drop
-
foxes
-
stream of snow
-
Upstream
-
Sabará
-
Santa Luzia
-
Santa Maria de Itabira
-
Taquaraçu de Minas
-
Timothy
Paraíba
-
Alhandra
-
Bayeux
-
Caapoã
-
Cabedelo
-
Conde
-
Cross of the Holy Spirit
-
João Pessoa
-
Lucena
-
Mari
-
Pitimbu
-
Riachão do Poço
-
Santa Rita
-
thatch
-
loft
Paraná
Rio de Janeiro
-
purple Belford
-
Duke of Caxias
-
Itaguaí
-
Japeri
-
Magé
-
mosque
-
Nilópolis
-
New Iguaçu
-
Burned
-
Rio de Janeiro
-
St. Johns Wood
-
Seropedic
large northern river
Roraima
-
Alto Alegre
-
Amajari
-
Good view
-
Bonfim
-
Sing
-
Iracema
-
Mucajai
-
Normandy
-
Pacaraima
-
Williamson
St. Catarina
-
Araquari
-
Barra do Sul Spa
-
Barra Velha
-
Corupá
-
Garuva
-
Guaramirim
-
Itapoá
-
South jaragua
-
Joinville
-
Massaranduba
-
San Francisco do Sul
-
São João do Itaperiú
-
Schroeder
São Paulo
-
Aruja
-
Biritiba-Mirim
-
Corupá
-
Ferraz de Vasconcelos
-
Guaramirim
-
Guararema
-
Guarulhos
-
Itaquaquecetuba
-
South jaragua
-
Massaranduba
-
Mogi das Cruzes
-
Poá
-
Salesópolis
-
Saint Elizabeth
-
Suzano
Tocantins
* With information from EBC – Agência Brasil
