Check out the Poco X6 Pro 5G! Will it be the next bestseller?

#Check #Poco #Pro #bestseller

POCO phones are popular due to their very good price versus performance ratio

POCO F5 received HyperOS along with Android 14 a few days ago

POCO X6 Pro 5G is destined for success, offering a powerful processor and an attractive design

POCO X6 Pro 5G specifications first appeared a few weeks ago, but this time a complete description of the phone, including photos, appeared on Amazon. We can thus have a good look at the POCO X6 Pro 5G and it is certain that the presentation of the phone is inexorably approaching.

Before we get to the full description of the equipment, I have to stop at the operating system. According to the description, the phone should still rely on Android 13 at the start of sales, undoubtedly in combination with MIUI 14. But I personally think that HyperOS will arrive in the phone together with Android 14 very quickly.

POCO X6 Pro 5G will offer a 6.67-inch display with 1.5K resolution that supports a frequency of up to 120 Hz. The executive will take care of the smooth operation Mediatek Dimensity 8300 Ultra in combination with 12 GB of operating memory. The giant internal storage has a capacity of 512 GB, the battery with a capacity of 5000 mAh is rather average these days, as is the 67W charging. The main camera has a resolution of 67 megapixels and does not lack automatic focus, the other two sensors offer a resolution of 8 and 2 megapixels, the last one is rather limited.

I like the bold angular shapes, the phone will be offered in (at least) three colors as revealed by the leaked images. The dimensions of the phone are 160.5 x 74.3 x 8.3 millimeters, weight a reasonable 188 grams. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like any increased durability, IP certification is likely to be missing, as well as wireless charging support. But for a solid price, the POCO X6 Pro 5G can be a blockbuster again. The estimated price is around 7,000 crowns, and yes, at this price the phone will be successful. We will see when this POCO will be presented officially, but it should happen in January.

Do you like POCO X6 Pro 5G?

Source: Gizmochina