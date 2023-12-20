Check Out the Subscription Store Now! These 6 Series of Xiaomi Smartphones Are Reducing Prices

#Check #Subscription #Store #Series #Xiaomi #Smartphones #Reducing #Prices

SUMEKS.CO – At the end of 2023, the smartphone company Xiaomi is reducing prices for a number of its products.

Xiaomi cuts the prices of several smartphone models with the aim of increasing consumer appeal and interest.

A number of Xiaomi smartphone series will experience quite large price reductions towards the end of 2023.

As a recommendation for those who intend to upgrade their gadgets, here are 6 Xiaomi smartphones whose prices have dropped:

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 was first launched globally in 2023. Compared to the other two series released at the same time, the price of the Redmi 12 is quite affordable.

This smartphone has a simple design. The camera module on the back looks bigger with matching colors so it looks neat.

The dimensions of this cellphone itself are 165.66 x 75.96 x 7.85 mm with a weight of 183.5 grams. Meanwhile, the cellphone body and frame are designed flat, making it look more modern, although for some people it may be uncomfortable.

But there’s no need to worry, because the corners are still curved, plus the body is thin enough to make it comfortable to hold.

At the end of this year, the price of the Redmi Note 12 has decreased from around IDR 2.7 million to a price range starting from IDR 2.2 million.

2. Xiaomi Redmi A2

The Xiaomi Redmi A2 smartphone was officially released in Indonesia in May 2023 as a replacement for the Redmi A1 which was introduced the previous year.

