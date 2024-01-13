Check with your ID if the Covid-19 vaccine corresponds to you

#Check #Covid19 #vaccine #corresponds

January 13, 2024

The new variant of the Coronavirus popularly known as “Pirola” has been defined as a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization, which is why it is important to know if you get the new dose of the vaccine.

The cepa B. A2.86 presents new symptoms in addition to those that had been indicated at the beginning, such as cough, headache and fatigue, in addition to the fact that there is an alert in view of the fact that identification countries are increasingly being added.

This new variant had been detected in the United States and Peru, however, There are already cases in our country.

To check if the new dose of the vaccine corresponds to you, you must enter the mevacuno.cl site.

When you enter the website, your RUT and serial number or your Unique Code. There you can view the history that indicates the doses received and if the person requires a next vaccine.

According to the Ministry of Health, people who have already completed the dose can receive the dose. one year since your last vaccination and belong to the following risk groups:

– People over 60 years.

– Immunocompromised patients (from six months).

– Health professionals (public or private).

– People with chronic diseases (from six months).

Why is “Pirola” a variant of concern?

The alert is due to the fact that being a descendant of Omicron, it spreads rapidly. In fact, it is presumed that it is already the most present in Europe along with the United States.

What are the latest symptoms that have been detected?

In addition to what was said above, cases have also been presented with:

-Fever.

-Shaking chills.

-Fatigue.

-Muscle and body pain.

-Nausea or vomiting.

-Diarrhea.

For its part, low oxygen levels can also be experienced, so the call is for caution and constant review to see if any symptoms occur.

The call from the Ministry of Health about “Pirola”

Given the situation, the Minsal has called on the population to complete their vaccination process, in order to mitigate the symptoms of this variant.

