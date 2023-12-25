Cheese, be very careful with this: it is very dangerous for your health | If you already bought it, throw it away

#Cheese #careful #dangerous #health #bought #throw

Cheeses (Streetfoodnews)

Be especially careful with this cheese. If you bought it you could be risking a lot. Throw it away immediately.

If you are too a big cheese lover and you’ve stocked up on them at the supermarket in recent weeks, pay close attention to this article. This is because, in these hours, it has been removed from the market a manufacturer brand of this food. There are three lot numbers in particular that you should worry about. Here are the specific ones so that you can check if you have purchased them too. If so, throw them away immediately.

We know very well that habituallyand the Ministry of Health intervenes to withdraw products harmful to human beings.

Fish, meat, snacks, sweets and so on and so forth, when you go to the supermarketor it’s always good to be on the alert. Every day, the Ministry of Health publishes foods that have been recalled on its online platform because they are dangerous for human health. Precisely in these hours a well-known cheese brand has come under the control of the Ministry of Health. Exactly three lots were recalled and you should also check if you have purchased them in the last few weeks.

So here’s the detail which batch numbers are dangerous for the human being and because they did not pass the control of the Ministry.

What are the dangerous batches of cheese

The cheese in question It is from the well-known Fondibufala brand produced by the Cremonesi Elino Srl company. The factory is located exactly in Crema in the province of Cremona. However, there are only three batches of concern: 3108, 1309 e 0410. The minimum shelf life written on the label are: 31/12/2023, 16/01/2024 e 23/01/2024. The cheese wheels weigh 5 kg and have been resold in many supermarkets.

But what actually worried the Ministry of Health? Let’s find out together immediately.

Buffalo cheese (Streetfoodnews)

Because this product has been withdrawn from the market

The main reason why this product was withdrawn from the market is because an incorrect entry was reported in the list of ingredients. Instead of pasteurized milk, there is cheese it contained raw buffalo milk. After various reports in this regard, the Ministry of Health decided to intervene.

In short, when you go shopping it is best to pay maximum attention when it comes to your health don’t forget to go to the online portal of the Ministry of Health. Only in this way will you always be able to stay up to date.

So check in detail whether you have also purchased these cheeses and if so don’t be afraid to throw them away. They could be really dangerous for your health.

