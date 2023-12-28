Chelsea beat Crystal Palace, Everton lose to Man City, Brentford lose to Wolves live updates, blog, news, results, scores

#Chelsea #beat #Crystal #Palace #Everton #lose #Man #City #Brentford #lose #Wolves #live #updates #blog #news #results #scores

Three goals in three minutes and three seconds lit the fuse for a record-breaking Premier League win for Wolves amidst a Brentford defender’s horror show, while Chelsea claimed a crucial win after being awarded a late penalty.

And Manchester City claimed an important win over Everton after a controversial penalty of their own.

Stream Over 50 Sports Live & On-Demand with Kayo. New to Kayo? Start Your Free Trial Today >

Reds on top after downing Burnley | 02:20

LATE VAR DRAMA IN CHELSEA WIN

Noni Madueke snatched a 2-1 win for Chelsea in the Premier League on Wednesday, scoring a late winner from the penalty spot against Crystal Palace to offer the Blues some cheer towards the end of a terrible 2023.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side, bogged down in mid-table, took an early lead through Mykhailo Mudryk but Michael Olise pegged the hosts back at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has spent lavishly across the past three transfer windows but the Blues have suffered 19 league defeats in the calendar year.

Defeat leaves Palace dangling three points above the relegation zone and coach Roy Hodgson under pressure.

Chelsea dominated the first half and created several openings despite missing suspended attacking pair Raheem Sterling and Cole Palmer, both booked in an error-strewn defeat by Wolves on Christmas Eve.

Pochettino handed left-back Ian Maatsen his first top-flight start on the right of the attack and the 21-year-old came close early on, nudging past Dean Henderson but Tyrick Mitchell cleared the ball away as it rolled towards goal.

Mudryk broke the deadlock in the 13th minute after Christopher Nkunku played in Malo Gusto, zipping outside him on the left.

Gusto squared for Mudryk to slot home for his third league goal of the season. The Ukraine winger could have added his fourth soon afterwards when Nicholas Jackson teed him up with a brilliant backheel, but Henderson rushed out to save well.

Jackson set up Nkunku, making his first start for the club, but the French forward air-kicked under pressure from Chris Richards.

The hosts were rampant but Palace snatched an equaliser just before the break through Olise after another Chelsea defensive error.

The Blues defence inexcusably left the winger unmarked and he took Jordan Ayew’s cross on his chest superbly before smashing home at the near post.

Chelsea’s initial spark faded and the visitors set up camp in their half, aiming to end a seven-game winless streak.

Playmaker Eberechi Eze whipped a free-kick wide in front of Palace’s baying fans and Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic thwarted Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Jackson blew a golden opportunity by firing wide after Conor Gallagher slipped him in, and when he did find the net minutes later the goal was ruled out by VAR for offside.

Chelsea fans were infuriated but their rage turned to cheers when they were awarded a penalty after another video review following Eze’s foul on Madueke.

The 21-year-old winger calmly stroked the ball home and Chelsea held on through Palace pressure in stoppage time to claim a tense victory.

Chelsea claimed victory after being awarded a penalty for this clumsy tackle.Source: FOX SPORTS

CITY FIGHT BACK AFTER STUNNER, VAR DRAMA

Manchester City came from behind to beat Everton 3-1 on their return from the Club World Cup on Wednesday and move five points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola’s men, chasing an unprecedented fourth consecutive English top-flight title, were in deep trouble when trailing 1-0 at Goodison Park, courtesy of a first-half strike from former City player Jack Harrison.

But Phil Foden fizzed a shot past Jordan Pickford in the 53rd minute and Julian Alvarez put the visitors ahead from the penalty spot.

Bernardo Silva capped a brilliant second-half performance for the champions, taking advantage of an error from Pickford in the closing minutes to lift the ball over the Everton goalkeeper.

Elsewhere, Chelsea’s Noni Madueke scored a late winner from the penalty spot in a 2-1 win against Crystal Palace to lift spirits at Stamford Bridge while Wolves hammered Brentford 4-1.

City came into the match against Everton on a high after winning the Club World Cup last week — their fifth trophy during an extraordinary 2023.

But they have not had their own way in the Premier League in recent weeks and face a fierce battle if they want to hold onto their crown.

City forced Sean Dyche’s Everton onto the back foot early but could not make their domination of possession count, with Pickford making some fine saves.

Instead it was the battling home team who engineered a breakthrough when City failed to clear.

Everton were furious after conceding this penalty. Credit: Optus Sport.Source: Supplied

Rodri gave the ball away in his own box and Dwight McNeil picked up the free ball, producing a fine cross for Harrison to steer home.

Harrison almost doubled the lead minutes later, forcing a fine fingertip save at full stretch from Ederson in the City goal.

Everton held their lead until the break but City came out full of intent. They got the reward their dominance deserved when Foden found himself in space at the edge of the penalty box and hit a rocket into the bottom corner, giving Pickford no chance.

Referee John Brooks pointed to the spot about 10 minutes later after Amadou Onana was penalised for handball and Alvarez made no mistake.

Everton boss Sean Dyche was furious at the decision. He said afterwards: “We can debate the penalty all day. It has been by managers on Zoom calls to say it’s a farce, but that’s the way it goes.

“That’s completely natural. He’s not putting his arm up to save it, he’s literally jumping in to try to block the ball. How that is given as a penalty is bizarre in my world, but I must be from a different planet.

“Tonight the linesman gives that and he’s 18 yards away, so I don’t know who is giving what any more. Who knows? All the managers are debating it. Someone needs to stand up at some point and realise that can’t be a penalty because he’s just throwing himself in front of it to try to block the ball.”

Silva sealed all three points to lift City into fourth place when Pickford was closed down by Alvarez and the ball was deflected into his path.

A second straight defeat for Everton — docked 10 points last month for breaches of financial rules — leaves them just one place above the relegation zone.

Bernardo Silva of Manchester City celebrates with Jack Grealish.Source: Getty Images

CHAOS AT BRENTFORD

Wolves, away at Brentford, took the lead in the 13th minute when a corner rebounded to Pablo Sarabia. He whipped in a sensational cross for Mario Lemina at the back post to head home from close range.

But just 12 seconds after the restart, Brentford’s nightmare worsened when Wolves made it 2-0.

Former Wolves defender Nathan Collins played a horrible pass back to Brentford goalkeeper Mark Flekken, which Wolves attacker Hwang Hee-Chan intercepted before rolling the ball into the net.

But if the pair of goals in a matter of seconds wasn’t enough, Brentford then got one back almost immediately.

Neal Maupay received the ball on the edge of the box with his back to goal, and neatly flicked it behind the defence for Yoane Wissa to brilliantly slam the half-volley into the net.

The score was suddenly 2-1 to Wolves, with all three goals coming in the space of three minutes and three seconds.

Back to back goals shock Brentford | 00:41

But things weren’t finished there. In the 28th minute Brentford centre-back Nathan Collins misplaced a long pass out of defence, with Toti Gomes heading it back to Hwang in the box. Hwang then exceptionally flicked the ball over defender Ethan Pinnock before calmly finishing into the bottom corner to make it 3-1.

It was Hwang’s ninth and tenth goals of the season already, but Wolves copped a major blow when he was taken from the field with injury after the interval.

However, Nathan Collins’ disastrous night wasn’t done, with the Brentford defender making a THIRD horror error leading to a goal when he made a lazy pass across the goal. It was intercepted by Matheus Cunha, who fed substitute Jean-Ricner Bellegarde for a simple finish with 11 minutes to spare.

Wolves’ biggest ever Premier League away win handed Brentford a fourth straight defeat and a sixth in seven matches.

Nathan Collins had a howler.Source: Getty Images

MORE NEWS

‘Bedlam’ after magic moment ends 1,000-minute wait as Man Utd make ‘brilliant’ statement

‘Never jump out of a plane’: The enigmatic billionaire taking over EPL giants

ALL RESULTS

CHELSEA 2-1 CRYSTAL PALACE – MATCH CENTRE

BRENTFORD 1-4 WOLVES – MATCH CENTRE

EVERTON 1-3 MANCHESTER CITY – MATCH CENTRE