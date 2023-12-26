#Chelsea #Crystal #Palace #tips #forecasts #odds

What Blues fans should also like from a statistical perspective is that their head coach a real expert when it comes to capital city duels seems to be!

Of the ten coaches who have overseen more than 50 Premier League London derbies, Mauricio Pochettino (53%) has the third highest win rate, while current Crystal Palace coach Roy Hodgson has the lowest win rate (17% – 11 of 64).

Why do I still expect a little surprise at Stamford Bridge?

On the one hand, certainly because the home side have only been able to win 4 of their last 19 Premier League home games in their own stadium.

However, I think it is a bit risky to assume that the CFC win rate is currently only 1.50 on average.

Especially since Crystal Palace is a club that hasn’t won since mid-November, but has often pushed top teams to their performance limits during this period.