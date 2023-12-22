Chemical blockade is carried out after suspected chikungunya in a 12-year-old teenager

#Chemical #blockade #carried #suspected #chikungunya #12yearold #teenager

As soon as it received notification from a local laboratory that a 12-year-old teenager might have chikungunya fever, the Municipal Health Department of Umuarama, through Environmental Health Surveillance, deployed endemic disease agents to immediately carry out preventive measures. chemical blockade against the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which transmits the disease (also dengue and zika virus).

The possible case was registered in Jardim das Cerejeiras, which belongs to the Bem-Estar health unit, but the blockade extended to several neighborhoods in that region.

“The objective is to prevent the proliferation of mosquitoes, following Ministry of Health regulations. The material collected for examination was sent to Lacen (Central Laboratory), in Curitiba, and we are awaiting the results. The patient did not require hospitalization and his clinical condition is considered stable”, indicates the coordinator of Environmental Health Surveillance, Rafaella Guedes de Lívio Naves.

Preventive work, through chemical blocking, is carried out in cases of suspected chikumgunya and confirmed dengue fever, helping to combat the mosquito and reduce the risk of disease outbreaks.

“This job [de bloqueio] consists of the localized application of insecticide with a motorized backpack pump to eliminate the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which transmits the disease. The action must significantly reduce the risks of contamination, in addition to guaranteeing the health and well-being of the population, who should not be scared, but at the same time it is a warning for everyone to do their part, making a dent in their backyards and homes”, observes the nurse.

The chemical blocking work uses Ultra-Low Volume (UBV) sprayers, which reach the mosquito in its adult stage.

“Insecticide spraying with the aid of a backpack pump is carried out by the chemical control team in places with a greater probability of virus circulation, such as tire shops, mechanical workshops or body shops, for example, but it is essential that everyone pays close attention, as a simple soda cap can accumulate water and turn into a hot spot”, he warns.