Cher not appointed guardian of drug addict son for the time being | Stars

Cher will not become the guardian of her son Elijah Blue Allman for the time being. A judge in Los Angeles has denied the singer’s request.

The American had asked the judge last month to become guardian of her 47-year-old son, because she believes that he cannot care for himself due to his drug addiction. The judge has so far denied the request because Allman’s lawyers have not had enough time to prepare their case. A new hearing is scheduled for January 29.

According to American media, the legal documents state that Cher is very concerned about her son and that he is unable to manage his assets due to “serious mental and drug-related problems”. The singer is afraid that he spends all his money on drugs.

Allman himself says that he does not need a guardian and has been clean for more than three months. “While I understand that my mother, the proposed conservator, believes she has my best interests at heart and I appreciate her love and support, I do not need her unsolicited assistance or support at this time,” he said in the legal documents.

