Cher wants to become guardian of son with drug addiction | Backbiting

By our entertainment editors

Dec 28, 2023 at 11:53 AM Update: 43 minutes ago

Cher has asked the judge if she can become the guardian of her 47-year-old son Elijah Blue Allman. The 77-year-old singer believes that Allman can no longer care for himself due to “serious mental and drug-related problems”.

In court documents, that People in his hands, it can be read that Allman urgently needs an administrator. He would not be able to manage his assets himself.

Allman’s wife, Marieangela King, would not be a suitable administrator due to her own drug addiction and mental health. Cher is afraid that her son will spend his income, which he receives from a trust fund, directly on drugs.

The filing also states that the well-known singer has continuously tried to find help for Allman and that it is impossible to discuss the appointment of a possible administrator with him. People has not yet received a response from Cher’s representative.

Allman is the son of Cher and Gregg Allman, the co-founder of The Allman Brothers Band. Gregg Allman died in 2017 at the age of 69. Cher has another son from her previous marriage to Sonny Bono: Chaz.

