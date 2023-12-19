CHESS – BLITZ & FAST

THE. two champions posing with the president of the FMJE

Henintsoa Anthony Rakotomanga in blitz and Dylan Rakotomaharavo in rapid were the two new champions of Madagascar during the national summit “Blitz & Rapide” which took place at O’Careffour in Antsirabe last Saturday and Sunday.

Accustomed to the game “Blitz”, Henintsoa Anthony Rakotomanga, CM or master candidate, overcame the competition and became Madagascar Blitz champion. In 9 rounds of competition, he had an almost perfect performance, conceding no defeat but only two draws in nine games. He thus beat CM Valisoa Jean Hervé, who finished second with 7 points. CM Heritiana Andrianiaina completed the podium with the same number of points.

The outgoing champion, Toavina Razanadrakotoarisoa, who was able to stand up to the new champion of Madagascar in Blitz, could not do better than fourth place with 6.5 points. The other draw point for the new Madagascar champion Rakotomanga was conceded against Andrianiaina, during the seventh round.

African Championship

The other crack expected during this Madagascar championship did not disappoint. Dylan Rakotomaharavo, a fast game specialist, won the national title for the first time in this discipline. He reigned supreme by winning 8 points out of 9 while only conceding one game against Toavina Razanadrakotoarisoa in the seventh round. Henintsoa Anthony Rakotomanga finished second with 7 points, closely followed by Heritiana Andrianiaina with 6.5 points.

To close the year 2023 in style, the Malagasy chess federation (Fmje) under the leadership of its president Anatoly Andrianantenaina succeeded in its mission this year 2023.

“As a reminder, 58 echophiles including thirty in rapid and twenty-eight in Blitz responded during this national summit. We have seen a clear improvement in the level of Malagasy players but on an international level, Madagascar must make a big effort. What Malagasy echophiles are missing are international meetings,” confides Haja Rambolamalalatiana, DTN of the FMJE.

The FMJE is already preparing for the 2024 season through the participation of Malagasy players in the African championship, zone 4.4 which will take place in Madagascar at Destiny in Ambohimangakely from January 10 to 19, 2024.

The laureats

– Blitz

1- Heintsoa Anthony Rakotomanga (MCG), 2- Jean Hervé Valisoa (CGM), 3- Heritiana Andrianiaina (Joker)

– Fast

1- Dylan Rakotomaharavo (MCG), 2- Heintsoa

Anthony Rakotomanga (MCG), 3- Heritiana

Andrianiaina (Joker)

Donné Raherinjatovo