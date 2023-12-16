CHESS – BLITZ & FAST

A blitz game of a Malagasy player against the executive director of FIDE international

To end the year 2023 in style, the Malagasy Chess Federation, under the leadership of its president, Anatoly Andrianantenaina, will organize the Madagascar chess championship on December 16 and 17 at the O’Carrefour in Antsirabe. “Blitz & Rapid 2023”.

Forty players, including twelve from Antananarivo, in addition to fans from the City of Water or other regions, are expected during this national summit. “The “Blitz & Rapide” favors the most strategic player with his good game reflexes in a short period of time compared to the classic game of chess,” confides Haja Rambolamalalatiana, DTN of the FMJE.

The shock trio of Heritiana Andrianiaina, Toavina Razanadrakotoarisoa and Dylan Rakotomaharavo are the favorites. Blitz (from a German word meaning “flash”), or flash play, in chess consists of limiting the duration of thinking per player to 10 minutes or less. For this Antsirabe national championship, the competition begins on December 16 with the “Rapide” competition which is played in 9 rounds of 15 minutes x2 +2s per move, starting at 8 a.m., while the “Blitz” at 9 Rounds of 3 minutes x2 +2s per move will begin on December 17.

In blitz, if the game does not end, the player who exceeds the allotted time loses. Fast-paced play favors traps and simple tactics over strategy; the outcome of the game often depends on a gross tactical error rather than an elaborate strategic plan.

Donné Raherinjatovo