Chest tightness and can’t breathe?Doctors teach 4 major “thoracic rehabilitation” methods to improve cardiopulmonary function

Mr. Huang, a 53-year-old man, has been suffering from recurring chronic bronchitis for a long time, which makes him cough, chest tightness, and short of breath. He often gets out of breath after walking even a little bit. He would rather sit still. He lives on the fourth floor and has to go out every time he wants to go out. I feel tired when I climb stairs. I don’t like going out anymore, and I gradually lose motivation to go out and have fun. Rehabilitation doctors remind people who suffer from lung diseases such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and sequelae of COVID-19 to try “thoracic rehabilitation” to improve respiratory obstruction problems.

Lin Yannong, a physician at the Department of Rehabilitation Medicine of Wanfang Hospital, said that for people suffering from lung diseases such as asthma, chronic bronchitis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and sequelae of COVID-19, patients often feel suffocation such as chest tightness and inability to breathe during activities, leading to The willingness to move is reduced, and the scope of activities is reduced or static activities are chosen unconsciously.

Lin Yannong pointed out that this type of patients will cause respiratory obstruction problems because during the development of lung diseases, they are often combined with respiratory system muscle lesions, which may include the following conditions:

▸Loss of muscle cells.

▸Changes in muscle fiber distribution.

▸Insufficient blood supply.

He explained that ordinary people’s daily activities, such as walking, dressing, shopping, bathing, etc., all rely on the muscles of the upper and lower limbs to contract and perform actions. If they only maintain low-intensity activities for a long time, their cardiorespiratory endurance and muscle endurance will be lost quickly, fearing that It will cause disability and require the assistance of relatives and friends to take care of daily life, seriously affecting the quality of life and interpersonal interaction.

4 common chest rehabilitation methods can help improve cardiopulmonary function

Therefore, Lin Yannong explained that when treating lung diseases, in addition to drug treatment, the hospital’s rehabilitation team will also add “thoracic rehabilitation” to the treatment plan depending on the patient’s disease recovery. Common methods include:

▸Respiratory clearance techniques:Remove respiratory secretions such as phlegm to help breathe easier.

▸Breathing exercises:It can promote muscle relaxation, reduce respiratory muscle fatigue, and eliminate ineffective and uncoordinated breathing by controlling the rate of exhalation and inhalation.

▸Cardiorespiratory endurance training:Moderate aerobic training can improve cardiopulmonary function.

▸Muscle resistance training:The effect of muscle training is achieved by using the muscles to resist external resistance.

Lin Yannong pointed out that during chest rehabilitation, physical therapists will teach patients to learn breathing control and muscle strength maintenance, and practice sitting or getting out of bed to use a wheelchair, so that patients can develop habits first and help them successfully transition to home life after discharge.

Lin Yannong reminded that thoracic rehabilitation needs to be carried out continuously for 2 to 3 months, and moderate exercise must be maintained after discharge from the hospital to significantly improve cardiopulmonary function. Therefore, rehabilitation doctors will repeatedly urge patients to return for regular visits and arrange cardiopulmonary endurance tests. and courses to confirm the extent of improvement in cardiorespiratory capacity, and also encourage patients with lung diseases who feel that their daily life functions have been seriously affected to go to the rehabilitation clinic for evaluation to create the most appropriate treatment plan.

Lin Yannong pointed out that after the above-mentioned case, Mr. Huang, was transferred to Wanfang Hospital, with the assistance of the medical team, a series of chest rehabilitation courses were planned for him. After half a year of implementation, he was no longer out of breath when performing low-intensity activities, and his energy and mobility were much improved. , finally able to walk and climb stairs normally, allowing him to return to a happy life of going out and playing. (NOW Health)

