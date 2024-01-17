Chicago becomes an electric cemetery. The video – Corriere.it

Due to the low temperatures recorded in the Midwest, dozens of electric cars were left stranded at Tesla charging stations

Desperate Tesla owners in and around Chicago were seen trying to charge their vehicles with no luck amid the freezing temperatures that have gripped the Midwest. Charging stations have essentially turned into car graveyards in recent days as temperatures have dropped into the negative double digits, Fox Chicago reported. At the time the network broadcast the service, it was 18 degrees below zero.

“We have a bunch of robot corpses out here,” Supercharger customers, who have very similar stories, tell local media: after leaving the car outside for several hours they were no longer able to restart it or recharge it.

One expert told the news outlet that cold weather can affect the ability of electric vehicles to charge properly. «It’s not plug and go. You need to precondition the battery, which means you need to get it to the optimal temperature to accept fast charging,” said Mark Bilek of the Chicago Auto Trade Association.

