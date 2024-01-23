Chicago Cubs legend sent EMOTIONAL MESSAGE to fans

#Chicago #Cubs #legend #EMOTIONAL #MESSAGE #fans

Ryne Sandberg was a true figure of Chicago Cubsa franchise that he defended between 1982 and 1997, managing to display his best game there, as he managed to be 10 times All Star, Gold Glove On nine occasions, he achieved seven Payment Cards and won the award Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the National League in 1984.

All these scrolls served him to be exalted to the Major League Baseball (MLB) Hall of Fame in 2005 with 76.2% of the votes and that same year Chicago Cubs He retired his emblematic number 23 shirt, which can be seen flying in Wrigley Field.

But now, Ryne Sandberg64 years old, is facing the most difficult game of his life after announcing this Monday, January 22, through social networks, that he is fighting prostate cancer.

«For my Chicago Cubshe Hall of Famethe baseball family, the city of Chicago and my most loyal fans. I want to share some personal news. Last week, I found out that I was diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer. I have begun treatment, surrounded by my beloved wife Margaret and the best medical care. We will continue to be positive, strong and fighting to beat this. Please keep us in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time for me and my family.”Sandberg wrote in a statement posted on her personal Instagram account. @RyneSandberg.

Support from Chicago Cubs for Ryne Sandberg

The reactions have not been long in coming, Chicago Cubs He also shared this message on his networks, just like account X of the Hall of Famewho sent words of encouragement to the former second baseman:

«We are with you, Ryno. The Hall of Fame family keeps Sandberg in their prayers and thoughts. We have no doubt that he will exhibit the same tenacity for this battle as he did on the field.«, heart @baseballhall.

Among the supportive comments in the publication are the champions with Chicago Cubs in 2016, David Ross y Dexter Fowler.

Although it debuted in Philadelphia Phillies, in 1981, only lasted one season there. He then spent his entire career in Chicago. In his career in MLB he recorded 2,386 hits, 282 home runs, 1,061 RBIs and a batting percentage of .285.