Chicago’s brutal cold has blocked many EVs

Even Tesla’s Supercharger Can’t Handle Subzero Temperatures (VIDEO)

It is well known that cold temperatures reduce the range of electric vehicles and slow their charging. What happened in Chicago makes this double whammy for their drivers even more brutal.

The US Midwest is currently experiencing a cold snap, leaving cities like Chicago with double-digit negative temperatures. These conditions have led to serious problems for electric vehicle (EV) drivers, who are facing longer than normal charging times, forcing charging infrastructure to work at its limit.

Electric car drivers in Chicago were forced to tow the cars for help after hours of waiting to charge drained their batteries, a report from NBC Chicago shows. The reason is that under such conditions, even Tesla’s Supercharger stations operate much more slowly than usual. Or they don’t work at all, as happened with most of them in Chicago.

According to reports, many owners of Tesla models have complained of charging problems. Some of them have resorted to recalling their cars to the brand’s local service center. Electric cars of other manufacturers also suffered from the cold.

Automotive ones lose efficiency when the thermometer drops below zero. A study by the Norwegian Automobile Federation claims that the cold can reduce an EV’s range by up to 20%. In turn, however, the American Automobile Association (AAA) found that range drops by up to 40% when it’s very cold outside.

Long charging times lead to queues at public chargers in extreme cold. The White House is currently funding efforts to increase the number of charging stations in America, but research shows the number needs to quadruple by 2025 to keep up with the growth in electric car sales.

