Chicken farms that the USA hides from everyone! They have only one purpose: ‘Magic formula’

Compiled by: Betül Topaklı / Milliyet.com.tr – The US government is known for hiding secret facts about aliens, illegal experiments, political issues, and various events from its own people and the world. Area 51, which we often hear about because it is called ‘Puzzle Area’, continues to attract the attention of millions of Americans since 1955. However Recently, in the USA, this issue has been replaced by chicken farms that they hide from everyone. Because very few people know where the chickens are kept and their locations are not disclosed due to national security reasons. Hundreds of thousands of eggs are trucked into the facilities each day, where they are guarded by security guards and multimillion-dollar government-backed security systems. Okay but why?

Although many people’s first thought is that the USA is trying to turn all people into chickens, this is not the case. On the contrary, it can even be said that he has good intentions. Every day, hundreds of thousands of eggs are transported by trucks to protected facilities, accompanied by state-supported security systems and guards. This is not because US people consume eggs for breakfast, but because they contain the ‘magic formula’ of the flu vaccine.

EGGS RELIED ON FOR FLU VACCINES

In fact, the increase in viruses and flu was caused by the establishment of chicken farms. For the last 80 years, much of the world has had to rely on chicken eggs for flu vaccines. Scientists first began investigating the use of eggs in vaccine production in the 1930s. Researchers in UK study armed forces He conducted the first trials in 1937, and a year later the United States discovered that it could protect its military with a flu vaccine.

USES 140 MILLION EGGS IN A SEASON

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (HKPM), during the past flu season Across the USA 174.5 million doses of flu vaccine distributed, and 82 percent of them were egg-based. Considering that each egg produces a vaccine, USA in just one season He may have used 140 million eggs means. The U.S. government has invested $100 million over the past 15 years to prepare for annual flu seasons and possible pandemics.

HOW IS VACCINE PRODUCTION PERFORMED?

The United States, which collaborates with the World Health Organization (WHO) to select for specific virus strains, relies on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, other laboratories or specialized vaccine sends it to the manufacturers. The selected virus is then injected into a fertilized chicken egg, incubated and propagated. In this way, it protects the immune system against a possible infection. To prepare the virus, virus antigen is obtained from eggs.

However, the financial burden of this study is quite high. Because flu types can change every year due to mutation. This means new vaccines are needed every flu season. This method, which was ineffective especially against viruses that emerged and developed in recent years, cost the USA a lot. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) spent $42 million on a three-year contract with a company to ensure a supply of high-quality eggs.

900 THOUSAND CHICKEN EGGS ARE NEEDED DURING THE PANDEMIC

There are potentially millions of hens in the United States laying eggs year-round. Rick Bright, director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority in Washington. He said that during a pandemic flu epidemic, 900 thousand chicken eggs are needed every day for up to 9 months to produce enough vaccine for the USA alone.

ALSO FOR OTHER DISEASES SOURCE IT COULD BE

According to Leo Poon, Head of Laboratory Sciences for Public Health at the University of Hong Kong, eggs are not just for flu vaccines. It may also be a potential source of vaccines for other diseases. Covid-19 virus, cannot replicate in eggs like other flu viruses can. That’s why hsooner how much for Covid-19 Although it does not offer a solution, who knows, maybe in the future, thanks to eggs, people will be able to overcome many diseases without even realizing it.

Many people think that when it comes to the USA, these eggs are He thinks there’s a good chance it could be used for malicious experiments. This situation has been shown by America with good reasons. a bad game There are also those who worry that it might happen.

