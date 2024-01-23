Chicken meat is high in protein, good for health, not the cause of gout – Khaosod

#Chicken #meat #high #protein #good #health #gout #Khaosod

Veterinarians advise consumers to choose chicken meat, high in protein, low in fat, low in calories, good for health, and emphasize that eating chicken in moderation does not result in gout.

Asst. Prof. Dr. Nuananong Sinwat, Lecturer in the Department of Animal Medicine and Production Resources Faculty of Veterinary Medicine Kasetsart University said that chicken meat is a good source of protein, low in fat, low in calories, high in protein. It is a healthy food. When eaten in the right amount Popular with people all over the world It can be eaten by everyone, every gender, age, race, religion, and the price is more accessible than other types of meat.

Thailand is the world’s top producer and exporter of chicken meat. It can be confirmed that standards and safety in Thai poultry farming and production systems are internationally accepted. Under the control and supervision of the Department of Livestock Development Building confidence in quality and safety Consumers can be confident in food safety.

Asst. Prof. Dr. Nuananong said that for the belief that eating chicken or poultry meat It is confirmed that eating chicken is not the cause of gout.

Gout is caused by the body’s inability to control uric acid (Uric Acid) to a balanced level. The body cannot excrete uric acid normally. As a result, there is an accumulation of uric acid in the bloodstream and in the joints in large quantities, causing inflammation. Uric acid is a substance that the body produces itself and the food that is eaten is another part.

While those who are healthy Do not have congenital disease The body’s functioning system excretes uric acid through urine normally. Does not accumulate in excessive amounts in the body. The body is in a normal state.

Chicken meat contains biomolecules called purines that help the body’s processes and cell systems function normally. When purines enter the body It goes through a metabolic process. changed It is digested into the form of uric acid. However, purines are not only found in chicken meat. But it is found in many types of food, such as other types of meat, shellfish, animal organs, some vegetables, and alcoholic beverages. Each type of food has a different amount of purine, so it’s not just chicken that has purines, but other types of food. There are also purines.

For patients with gout, they should observe their symptoms. Do you experience symptoms after eating chicken meat? If symptoms do not occur, you can eat chicken. But you should eat it in the right amount. Including other types of food. If eating any food causes the patient to experience joint pain. must avoid Along with taking care of your health and following the advice from your doctor.