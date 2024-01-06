Chicote Calderón gives his first words after signing with América – Fox Sports

#Chicote #Calderón #words #signing #América #Fox #Sports

América gave one of the big surprises of the winter market, because although many consider him a ‘discard’ from Chivas, Chicote Calderón was signed by the Liga MX champion, and days later he already released his first statements.

Cristian Calderón had been measured in his words, despite the fact that he did give a couple of hints to Chivas on social media, but now that he is in Coapa he assures that he is coming to ‘give everything’ and hopes to ‘deliver more championships’.

Chicote Calderón’s first words in America

A few days ago América made official the arrival of Cristian Calderón, former Chivas player, a movement that generated divided opinions, as there are those who believe that they hired ‘a bad player’, but another sector believes that ‘he deserves the vote of confidence’.

The Eagles shared a video showing what Chicote’s first day of training was like, both in the gym, in the medical tests, on the field with Jardine and his teammates, etc., and there he said the following.

“The truth is, I am determined to give it my all and to… deliver more championships and make more history with a team like América. “It’s the nerves of already playing, having participation,” he said in this video shared by the club.

There are those who believe that these words are a ‘hint to Chivas’, since he talks about now ‘devoting himself to the maximum’ and ‘seeking championships’, words that are open to interpretation, but at least he does not mention his now former team.

When could Chicote Calderón debut in America?

América’s first match in 2024 will be on Saturday, January 13, visiting the Xolos de Tijuana, a duel that will begin at 9:00 p.m. and where Chicote Calderón could add his first minutes as an Águila.