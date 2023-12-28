Chicote Calderón’s wife defends him from mockery after leaving Chivas (PHOTO) – Fox Sports

#Chicote #Calderóns #wife #defends #mockery #leaving #Chivas #PHOTO #Fox #Sports

After four years, Chivas thanked Cristian Calderón, a simple message that the red and white team shared through their social networks.

“Thank you for these 4 years. Good luck on your path, Chicote”, the post that closed Chicote’s cycle in Verde Valle, where more was said about his indiscipline than about his performance on the field.

Cristian Calderón arrived in Guadalajara in December 2019, one of the eight reinforcements of the Ricardo Peláez era, leaving discreet numbers in 8 seasons as a rojiblanco: 109 games and 11 goals, with six assists.

Chicote’s performance was one of the points that the fans forgave them; Even in the player’s farewell publication on Instagram, several Internet users left with everything about the footballers, comments that Adriana Castillo, the player’s wife, responded to.

“hahahaha (sic) I say that they have cheated on you and many times; I don’t doubt it one bit, just like you are hahaha”, some of the responses that Chicote Calderón’s partner left about the mockery on the famous social network.

The messages vs Chicote…

Cristian Calderón took advantage of his official profile to thank him for the opportunity in the Flock, which opened the doors for him as one of the provocative things the institution intended; In the end, he came out with a more than discreet performance.

“Today I say goodbye to a great fan, to the Chivas institution, but not before thanking for the time I spent here. They were moments of sadness, but there were more moments of joy, returning to play in the leagues without achieving the goal; I say goodbye to that great team to which I belonged. Thanks Chivas. Totally grateful to my teammates, gardeners, props, medical staff, physios, coaching staff; board and, especially, to all those great FANS that many supported me from day one. Without further ado, I am leaving happy and I know that, in the future, we will meet again.”

