Chiesa will not seek a new term as president of the UDC

Marco Chiesa has been president of the UDC since August 2020 (archives).

The president of the UDC Marco Chiesa announced on Thursday that he did not want to run for a new term at the head of the party at the end of his mandate, which ends in March 2024. ‘I had a mission to fulfill. And it’s full,’ declares the Ticino resident.

A commission is already at work within the UDC to find a successor, said Mr. Chiesa in an interview broadcast Thursday by the newspapers of the CH Media press group and Corriere del Ticino. The president of the UDC says he is convinced that the time is right to leave his post. ‘The objective of my mandate was: to win the elections [fédérales d’octobre 2023, ndlr] and strengthen the policies and values ​​of the UDC’.

The conservative National Party won nine additional seats in the National Council in the October vote, obtaining the third best result in its history, said Mr. Chiesa. ‘We still have potential in many places, but we are in a good position.’

Not attracted by the Federal Council

After his mandate as president of the party, the Ticino State Councilor does not intend to disappear from public life. ‘I will still open new chapters in my life.’ He will also continue his activities in his trust company in a foundation which manages crèches.

But unlike his predecessors at the head of the SVP, Albert Rösti and Ueli Maurer, Mr Chiesa says he is not interested in the Federal Council. ‘Becoming a federal councilor is not a personal goal for me.’

Vice-president of Action for an Independent and Neutral Switzerland since 2018, Marco Chiesa has been president of the UDC since August 2020, becoming the first Latin at the head of the party. The Luganais succeeded Albert Rösti, who entered the Federal Council in December 2022.

