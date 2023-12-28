Chiesa will not seek a new term as president of the UDC

#Chiesa #seek #term #president #UDC

Marco Chiesa has been president of the UDC since August 2020 (archives).

Photo: KEYSTONE/URS FLUEELER

The president of the UDC Marco Chiesa announced on Thursday that he did not want to run for a new term at the head of the party at the end of his mandate, which ends in March 2024. ‘I had a mission to fulfill. And it’s full,’ declares the Ticino resident.

A commission is already at work within the UDC to find a successor, said Mr. Chiesa in an interview broadcast Thursday by the newspapers of the CH Media press group and Corriere del Ticino. The president of the UDC says he is convinced that the time is right to leave his post. ‘The objective of my mandate was: to win the elections [fédérales d’octobre 2023, ndlr] and strengthen the policies and values ​​of the UDC’.

The conservative National Party won nine additional seats in the National Council in the October vote, obtaining the third best result in its history, said Mr. Chiesa. ‘We still have potential in many places, but we are in a good position.’

Not attracted by the Federal Council

After his mandate as president of the party, the Ticino State Councilor does not intend to disappear from public life. ‘I will still open new chapters in my life.’ He will also continue his activities in his trust company in a foundation which manages crèches.

But unlike his predecessors at the head of the SVP, Albert Rösti and Ueli Maurer, Mr Chiesa says he is not interested in the Federal Council. ‘Becoming a federal councilor is not a personal goal for me.’

Also Read:  MTR Festive Offer: Ride 5 journeys and get a $10 fare e-voucher for overnight travel on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. Check out the details of the encrypted trains

Vice-president of Action for an Independent and Neutral Switzerland since 2018, Marco Chiesa has been president of the UDC since August 2020, becoming the first Latin at the head of the party. The Luganais succeeded Albert Rösti, who entered the Federal Council in December 2022.

/ATS

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Conny (67) has been in nightclubs for 30 years: ‘Wow, you still look good!’ | Woman
Conny (67) has been in nightclubs for 30 years: ‘Wow, you still look good!’ | Woman
Posted on
Event overview: Information & schedule for the start of the Four Hills Tournament in Oberstdorf
Event overview: Information & schedule for the start of the Four Hills Tournament in Oberstdorf
Posted on
The five news that had the most impact in the world of medicine in 2023
The five news that had the most impact in the world of medicine in 2023
Posted on
Van Camp’s rejects accusations by Mintrabajo of alleged abuses
Van Camp’s rejects accusations by Mintrabajo of alleged abuses
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News