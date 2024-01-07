Chika’s timekeeper for 2024. Pay attention when you don’t need to plan essential activities!

#Chikas #timekeeper #Pay #attention #dont #plan #essential #activities

Foto – Shutterstock

Aija Austruma, LAstrA certified astrologer / Latvijas Mediji

Most read on TV24

“All empty, practically there are no people!” The viewer asks if there are too many restaurants and cafes in the center of Riga?

TV24

Edmunds Zivtiņš: “No matter how much we don’t want to ride beautiful, new trains, we don’t deserve them”

TV24

Family doctor: Residents who welcomed this year with cheers do not yet understand what awaits them

Read other posts

The purpose of Chika’s time list is to draw your attention to moments (sometimes minutes, sometimes several hours and even days) when you should not plan the start of important things, important activities, making serious decisions and making promises. In other words, it is not recommended during this time to plan a moment of speaking, to found a company or an organization, to apply for the position of president, and the like.

Why is that? From an astrological point of view, the Moon is like a starter of events – if it manages to meet a planet or the Sun at certain angles, then the event will unfold with a continuation. If not, it drips like a drop of water on a hot bath stone, and that’s it…

OTHERS ARE CURRENTLY READING

Does life stop when the Moon does not meet anyone (is off course)? No, of course, then you would have noticed it too. There are so many things to do when it’s not time to hit big mountains! Organize shelves, data and head, calmly work with everyday things. How often do you have to start something radically new and important? For most people, not so much. That’s why calendars exist, so that we can schedule our rare important times in a purposeful time, not in empty chika time!

Sometimes chika time lasts only a few minutes or falls in the middle of the night. If we mention them all, it may seem that there are no days suitable for activity. That’s why this time we will boldly highlight those chic times that are worth considering today.

RELATED ARTICLES

Themes