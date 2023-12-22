Child pornography content discovered in an image database used to train generative AI

A disturbing revelation has been made by Stanford University regarding Laion-5Ban image database used to train images generative artificial intelligence, including the Stable Diffusion tool. According to the study, published on December 20 on the 404media site, this database contained more than a thousand child pornography images.

Laion-5B, which includes around five billion files, was scrutinized by the Stanford Internet Observatory. Of the 3,200 files deemed problematic, more than a thousand were classified as illegal and reported to the authorities. These images, taken from public online documents, raise concerns about the possibility of create new child pornography images via tools based on this database.

In response, the NGO Large-scale Artificial Intelligence Open Network (Laion), responsible for Laion-5B, to suspended access to this database, committed to eliminating criminal content. Despite measures taken to filter problematic content in recent versions of Stable Diffusion, earlier versions like 1.5 remain accessible and are used to generate inappropriate images.

The Stanford Internet Observatory calls for stricter measures to clean these tools and remove old versions of Stable Diffusion from the web. This situation highlights the challenge of regulate the content of databases used for AI training, highlighting the importance of increased alertness and a shared responsibility in the management of these technologies.

