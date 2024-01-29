Child pornography of Donny M. not investigated for death of Gino (9) due to police error | Domestic

#Child #pornography #Donny #investigated #death #Gino #due #police #error #Domestic

Due to human error, the police did not further investigate child pornography on Donny M’s phone after the images were found in 2021. M. is suspected of killing and sexually abusing nine-year-old Gino in 2022.

An exploratory investigation by the Justice and Security Inspectorate shows that the police did not further investigate images on M.’s phone. The police discovered the child pornography on M.’s phone in 2021, about six months before Gino’s murder. The phone was confiscated because M. was suspected of a fireworks incident.

The basic team discovered the child pornography on the telephone and therefore handed the telephone over to the team specialized in combating child pornography. During the handover, the phone was not registered in the computer system, although this should have been done to make it a separate task for the specialist team. As a result, the specialist team did not know that the telephone was there and no action was taken on it in the weeks after its discovery.

Later the phone was also not noticed by the specialist team. According to the police, this was due to the busy time the police had at the time. Due to the corona measures, the specialists also had to take to the streets to enforce the curfew in force at the time. To prevent similar errors, the Limburg police has adjusted the work process.

M. also suspected of possessing child pornography

Gino disappeared on June 1, 2022 at a playground in Kerkrade. After a days-long search, his body was found in Geleen, close to M’s home. The suspect was arrested the evening before. The boy was found through M.’s instructions. M. confessed to the judge about the kidnapping, abuse and killing of Gino.

In addition to the crimes against Gino, M. is also suspected of being in possession of child pornography. After M. was arrested, the police rediscovered the existence of the telephone. The images on the telephone were then further examined and included in the investigation into the murder.

