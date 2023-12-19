Children along the river are smaller and weigh less, says study

#Children #river #smaller #weigh #study

“It is urgent that local and national governments prioritize this data and, in collaboration with civil society and universities, develop public policies to guarantee the sovereignty and health of original peoples [?]. The protection of riverside people, in itself, is seen as a solution to mitigate climate change, as their way of life contributes to the preservation of the environment”, highlights Adell.

For Silva, it is necessary to observe the quality of food available to these populations. “There is the quantitative but also qualitative issue of calories. And this is an important debate. Often the food that arrives has sufficient calories, but low quality, hence we have this issue of obesity, of excess weight in adults”, contextualizes the nutritionist. “This indicates that these are families that are probably food insecure, with low-quality, ultra-processed foods,” she explains.

Historical neglect

“Unfortunately, the condition of traditional peoples and communities is not new, whose health and quality indicators and life expectancy of individuals are lower than those of the rest of society”, laments sociologist Rogério Baptistini Mendes, professor at Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie.

For him, this is a “heritage of Brazilian training”. “Until today, Brazil has not been able to solve inherited social problems and, despite the advances made with redemocratization [?] and the 1988 Constitution, the difficulty in implementing them is enormous”, he analyzes, classifying the data brought by the research as “a real disaster”, but “not surprising”.

“Despite the existing institutional and legal framework, statements in defense of vulnerable populations and the marginalized have been nothing more than rhetorical outbursts and letters of good intentions, the implementation of which hardly prevents poor practical results”, criticizes Mendes. “Poverty, hunger and malnutrition with all their consequences are there to demonstrate how backward Brazil is.”