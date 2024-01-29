Children are in great danger. Türkiye ranked first in Europe, increased 40 times in 1 year

#Children #great #danger #Türkiye #ranked #Europe #increased #times #year

Measles, which was once common in children, was virtually eradicated with vaccination studies carried out in the 1990s. However, during the coronavirus epidemic, the emergence of hesitations against the vaccine and the great decrease in the number of people vaccinated against measles caused the disease to resurface.

Speaking to Fox News, Turkish Medical Association Family Medicine Branch President Dr. Emrah KırımlıUnfortunately, we have been facing a measles epidemic for the last year. Before 2022, it was between 0 and 10. The total number of cases, which was 127 in 2022-2023, increased to 4 thousand 584 in December 2023. That is, it increased 40 times.” said.

With these numbers, Turkey has become the country with the highest number of measles cases in Europe.

WARNING FROM WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned Turkey about the increase.

While it was stated that the measles vaccine, which is a school age vaccine, was not administered during the pandemic period, families did not take their children to family health centers, thinking that it would be administered at school. Experts pointed out that there was a huge increase in measles cases due to missing vaccination.

“NEARLY 3 MILLION CHILDREN ARE REMAINED IN THE UNVACCINATED GROUP”

Dr. Crimean “There was hesitation against the vaccine. Because it was administered in schools. For this reason, nearly 3 million children remained in this interim group. During the summer months, we called these families one by one and invited them to family health centers. We completed the vaccinations of those who came, but this vaccine hesitancy is still a little bit. It hinders us.” he said.

Experts are concerned about the epidemic, arguing that irregular immigrant entry and anti-vaccination that started during the pandemic also increased measles cases. Experts underline that measles is a dangerous disease that can be fatal.

VACCINE CALL CAME FROM EXPERTS

Experts state that 2 doses of measles vaccine protect children 100 percent against the epidemic, and also remind that the vaccine in question is given free of charge.

WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS OF MEASLES?

High fever

rash on body

eye watering

nose quote