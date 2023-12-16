Children are not allowed to sing classics

#Children #allowed #sing #classics

Von: Sandra Sporer

Not all Christmas songs are common knowledge. GEMA fees are due for the use of some of them. (Symbolic image) © Steidi/IMAGO

“In the Christmas bakery” there is no singing, at least that applies to the children at the “Bear’s Cave” daycare center. If they do, it could be expensive.

Münster – “There are a lot of delicacies in the Christmas bakery …” The popular song by Rolf Zuckowski, which many people probably know from their own childhood, begins with these words. To this day it is a hit in many kindergartens at Christmas time.

In North Rhine-Westphalia, GEMA is suddenly putting a stop to the daycare centers’ plans. Because: If the song is played in front of parents – for example at an Advent celebration – then the kindergarten has to pay. GEMA costs have also increased for Christmas markets.

No “Christmas baking”: Kita decides not to sing classics

According to a report from, GEMA charges 150 euros RTL at a public performance. The “Bierenhöhle” daycare center in Recke is also affected. Its CEO, Björn Schmitz, explains: “It’s not really about the amount of the fee, but rather the bureaucratic effort behind it.” The children will not sing the expensive “Christmas Bakery” song.

Since North Rhine-Westphalia, unlike Bavaria, Baden-Württemberg and Hamburg, does not have a framework agreement with GEMA, every daycare center must conclude a contract with the collecting society itself – or forego protected songs. The kindergarten in Recke also took this path. There the children only sing GEMA-free songs.

To register via the GEMA online portal, you must specify exactly how long the celebration lasts, how large the area or room is in which the celebration takes place and how many minutes of it will be without music. “I would have to register every song we sing in advance,” explains daycare director Mechthild Ahrens in an interview RTL. It is not possible to spontaneously start or play a song.

The daycare centers also have to pay for copying grades

But the daycare centers are not only asked to pay for performing the songs. Sheet music also costs the institutions money, which they have to pay to the VG Musikedition. For a flat-rate contract for 500 copies per year, 75 euros are due; for 1000 it is 150 euros, as a tariff sheet from Gema informs.

These amounts are not too high, but they still represent an additional financial burden. And here too, in addition to the financial outlay, there is a not insignificant amount of bureaucracy involved. Every year on the first of January, the VG Musikedition must be provided with “a list of the copies made (track list). In other words, meticulous records must be kept of each copy throughout the year.

GEMA ensures that its artists are compensated for their music. For some, these royalties represent a significant portion of their income. A kindergarten can hardly afford these fees and the associated administrative work. The lack of understanding is certainly particularly great when it comes to a classic.

For a completely different reason, there was discussion in a daycare center in Austria about banning visits from Santa Claus. (sp)