Children, Elderly and Music (KOM) in Schijndel

Schijndel – The new year has started. They would like to inform you about a new initiative in Schijndel: Children-Elders and Music (KOM). It is increasingly recognized that singing and making music together has an influence on everyone.

Singing and making music together is the daily world of music teacher Margré van Gestel. As conductor of children’s choir Tof! and pop choir The key, she is certainly no stranger to Schijndel. In 2024 she will start something new in Schijndel: seniors (with dementia) will sing and make music together with young children (and a parent) in Villa Rozenburg.

Scientific research proves that music has an effect on everyone and that young children, primary school pupils, teenagers, adults and seniors with dementia benefit from singing and making music together.

Margré van Gestel answers a few questions that were asked to her:

What is the reason for this initiative?

I have been living in Schijndel for 8 years now and the ideas of starting up another KOM (Children, Elderly and Music) project have been in my head for a while. I have organized these music gatherings before in my previous hometown of Zevenhuizen and in Rotterdam at ‘de Magistraat’. That was always a great success. Parents, young children and seniors alike enjoyed it and looked forward to that hour of singing and making music together every week. The opening of the new location ‘Villa Rozenburg’ at Hoofdstraat 190 in Schijndel was a great opportunity to talk to location manager Jolanda van Overdijk and discuss whether we could put our shoulders to the wheel together. And that worked.

What do you do during such a KOM music moment?

Every meeting starts with a fixed greeting song in which not only the children but also the seniors are greeted. I always use a hand puppet because that is a fun and safe way to make contact. Everyone is greeted personally. The children come to shake hands or give a high five and the seniors then, quite naturally, follow their example. Then we sing, listen, play, move and work with instruments, often repeating the songs and games. The seniors are always involved in the activity so that they can actively participate. So they are not just there as spectators. We end the meeting with a ‘goodbye’ song. Afterwards we drink coffee/tea together and there is lemonade for the toddlers.

Which songs do you use in such a lesson?

The songs used are a mix of the old well-known repertoire from our culture such as ‘Zagen saw wiede wiede waggon’ and ‘1 2 3 4 hat made of paper’, but also new songs such as ‘Raindrops’ in which we also use rain pipes to to imitate the sound of rain. We really play together in the meetings. Parent and child together, but also seniors with the children. In addition, various materials are used to challenge both children and adults to play and move. Think of scarves, drums and shake eggs. And if we can, we also move and dance through the space.

When will the music lessons start?

The first meeting is on Wednesday morning, January 10, 2024, from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM, with coffee and tea afterwards and something to drink for the little ones. Parents and seniors receive a copy of all songs so that they can make their own music booklet. This way you can also sing with the children at home. The pictures with the songs ensure that toddlers and toddlers quickly know which song it is and it is a nice reminder for seniors.

What are the costs and where can parents register?

Parents pay €45.00 for the five lessons on 5 consecutive Wednesday mornings (with coffee/tea/ranja and something tasty afterwards) and including all songs.

You can register via: This email address is being protected from spambots. JavaScript must be enabled to view it.

photo José van Schijndel