Children flock to Rova

Three days before the start of the second term, students took the opportunity to visit the grand royal palace, Rovan’i Madagasikara, attracting more than two thousand visitors per day. A significant increase compared to working days when the number of visitors fluctuated between fifty and one hundred and fifty, even on weekends.

“Students currently represent the majority of visitors to Rova. From the morning, they gathered impatiently to discover the Rova, its cultural richness and the exhibitions it contains. This month of December saw a remarkable increase in the number of visitors. Despite the entrance fee, this did not dissuade visitors from discovering the Rova,” explains Haingonirina Fanomezantsoa Ramahefason, curator of the Ofisin’ny Rovan’i Madagasikara (Ormada).

According to statistics provided by Ormada for the month of December, two thousand two hundred and sixteen Malagasy children and six thousand eight hundred and thirty Malagasy adults visited Rova. In addition to foreign visitors, including one hundred and twenty-three children and one thousand one hundred and two adults. Currently, Rovan’i Madagasikara has twelve Ormada guides dedicated to presenting and explaining different aspects of the site to visitors. Entrance fees vary from 2,000 ariary to 40,000 ariary depending on the place to visit and the status of the visitor, Malagasy or foreign.

Nicole Rafalimananjara

Also Read:  National women's basketball in the final, don't forget our girls...

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Vouchers of 280 lei, from January 1, for Romanians! Conditions to be met
Vouchers of 280 lei, from January 1, for Romanians! Conditions to be met
Posted on
Support for Arda Güler from the Spanish press
Support for Arda Güler from the Spanish press
Posted on
Register evaluation committee: call for letters of intent 2024
Register evaluation committee: call for letters of intent 2024
Posted on
Children flock to Rova
Children flock to Rova
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News