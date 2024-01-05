Children flock to Rova

Three days before the start of the second term, students took the opportunity to visit the grand royal palace, Rovan’i Madagasikara, attracting more than two thousand visitors per day. A significant increase compared to working days when the number of visitors fluctuated between fifty and one hundred and fifty, even on weekends.

“Students currently represent the majority of visitors to Rova. From the morning, they gathered impatiently to discover the Rova, its cultural richness and the exhibitions it contains. This month of December saw a remarkable increase in the number of visitors. Despite the entrance fee, this did not dissuade visitors from discovering the Rova,” explains Haingonirina Fanomezantsoa Ramahefason, curator of the Ofisin’ny Rovan’i Madagasikara (Ormada).

According to statistics provided by Ormada for the month of December, two thousand two hundred and sixteen Malagasy children and six thousand eight hundred and thirty Malagasy adults visited Rova. In addition to foreign visitors, including one hundred and twenty-three children and one thousand one hundred and two adults. Currently, Rovan’i Madagasikara has twelve Ormada guides dedicated to presenting and explaining different aspects of the site to visitors. Entrance fees vary from 2,000 ariary to 40,000 ariary depending on the place to visit and the status of the visitor, Malagasy or foreign.

Nicole Rafalimananjara