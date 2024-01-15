Children’s Book Week this year ‘nice and stubborn’, with poetry competition

#Childrens #Book #Week #year #nice #stubborn #poetry #competition

vandaag, 06:00

The theme of the Children’s Book Week this year is ‘Nicely stubborn!’. This was announced by the Collective Propaganda Foundation for the Dutch Book (CPNB). This year’s Children’s Book Week Gift is written by Pieter Koolwijk, known for his books, among other things Flea and Stiekel, Bens Boot in Gozert.

In the children’s author’s books, fantasy plays a major role in everyday reality. He previously received a Silver and Golden Griffel for his book Gozert from 2020.

This year, illustrator Noëlle Smit will focus on the special picture book that will be published as part of Children’s Book Week.

Looking closer

Every year a poet is also asked to write the poem for Children’s Book Week. Under the guise of “doing things slightly differently than usual”, the organization has decided not to invite a poet this year, but to hold a poetry competition for children between the ages of 6 and 12. Until April 28, children can write their poem that fits the theme ‘Nicely stubborn!’ Submit via Kinderboekenweek.nl.

Last year, writer Pim Lammers was asked to write the poem. He subsequently received numerous death threats and withdrew. Van Lammers, who received several awards for his work on gender and sexual diversity, dug up an old story written for adults. That was about the relationship between a teenage boy and his football coach.

With Children’s Book Week, CPNB wants to encourage children to read more. The Children’s Book Week Gift is free for everyone who purchases children’s books for 13.50 euros or more at the bookstore. This year the week is from October 2 to 13, and the winner of the poetry competition will be announced at the opening.