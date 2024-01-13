CHILDREN’S HEALTH – Heavy rainfall promotes bronchiolitis

Children’s health is becoming more complicated. With rain and heavy rainfall, children from zero to one year old face a serious problem. Cough, flu and shortness of breath, these are the manifestations of this disease which affects these little beings. Others even have serious forms, requiring hospitalization. “It started with a cough and a bad flu. At night, she couldn’t breathe normally so we had to go see doctors that night. As a result, she was directly hospitalized for two days,” explains Vahatra Ramanantsoa, ​​a mother living in Ankazomanga. Apart from this case, for some time now, many parents have been taking their children to pediatricians for a consultation. A pediatrician working in Rasalama confirms a bronchiolitis disease more effectively affecting children, for at least two weeks.

The rate of children showing these signs is increasing every day. There are even some who have very serious forms of this disease. “The number of children hospitalized has doubled because of this disease. If children have difficulty breathing, we encourage parents to consult a doctor immediately,” explains Tovohery Ravelomanana, a pediatrician. All children are susceptible to contracting this disease, but infants up to one year old are the most hospitalized, reports this doctor. This bronchiolitis in children is mainly due to the weather that everyone is facing at the moment. According to this doctor, there is no special explanation, but heavy rainfall is the primary cause of this disease in children. “There is also pollution in the city, but the main cause is heavy rainfall. We can also say that it is a seasonal disease,” according to him.

To combat bronchiolitis, pediatricians recommend wearing a mask when approaching a baby, in addition to washing your hands with soap regularly. It is also advisable to directly change the clothes of babies worn outside.

Miora Raharisolo