CHILDREN’S ILLNESS – The bronchiolitis epidemic rebounds

Children suffering from breathing difficulties monitored in hospital.

Cases of bronchiolitis are on the rise again. This disease can cause death if not treated properly.

Children who have high temperatures, up to 40°C, and which do not go down despite fever medication. Children who experience respiratory distress. There have been a lot of them lately. “The thermometer reads 39.5°C. I gave him medicine for the fever, but after thirty minutes the temperature returned. So we have to wait four hours before giving him another dose. At the same time, his respiratory rate accelerates. It is forty per minute if the normal frequency is less than thirty per minute,” said a mother whose daughter suffered from a viral infection yesterday.

Virus

Another mother experienced the same problem with her 1-year-old daughter. The latter, more vulnerable, had to spend a few days in hospital.

Cases of bronchiolitis are common these days. It is the leading reason for consultation and hospitalization in children’s hospitals.

“Children under 1 year old are the most vulnerable to this disease. Hospitalization is recommended when the child suffers from respiratory distress. Or when there is a risk of complications,” explains Dr Lova Ravelomanana, director of the Mother/Child Hospital Center in Ambohimiandra, in an interview published on the Health Promotion directorate page this weekend. Bronchiolitis begins with a simple cold, dry coughs. Then respiratory discomfort occurs, resulting in rapid and wheezing breathing.

“It can lead to respiratory distress, or even death, when the disease worsens and is not properly treated,” warns Dr. Nivoarilana Andriamparany, doctor at the Mother/Child University Hospital Center in Tsaralalàna, in a video published by the general management of Care Supplies last week.

This disease is caused by a virus. It is avoidable. “Avoid contact of a baby with someone with the flu, because their immune system is still weak. You also need to pay attention to hygiene. And avoid exposing it to tobacco, burning charcoal and wood fire. Exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months is strongly recommended,” recommends Dr Lova Ravelomanana.

Miangalya Ralitera