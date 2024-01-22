CHILDREN’S ILLNESS – The bronchiolitis epidemic rebounds

Children suffering from breathing difficulties monitored in hospital.

Cases of bronchiolitis are on the rise again. This disease can cause death if not treated properly.

Children who have high temperatures, up to 40°C, and which do not go down despite fever medication. Children who experience respiratory distress. There have been a lot of them lately. “The thermometer reads 39.5°C. I gave him medicine for the fever, but after thirty minutes the temperature returned. So we have to wait four hours before giving him another dose. At the same time, his respiratory rate accelerates. It is forty per minute if the normal frequency is less than thirty per minute,” said a mother whose daughter suffered from a viral infection yesterday.

Virus

Another mother experienced the same problem with her 1-year-old daughter. The latter, more vulnerable, had to spend a few days in hospital.

Cases of bronchiolitis are common these days. It is the leading reason for consultation and hospitalization in children’s hospitals.

“Children under 1 year old are the most vulnerable to this disease. Hospitalization is recommended when the child suffers from respiratory distress. Or when there is a risk of complications,” explains Dr Lova Ravelomanana, director of the Mother/Child Hospital Center in Ambohimiandra, in an interview published on the Health Promotion directorate page this weekend. Bronchiolitis begins with a simple cold, dry coughs. Then respiratory discomfort occurs, resulting in rapid and wheezing breathing.

“It can lead to respiratory distress, or even death, when the disease worsens and is not properly treated,” warns Dr. Nivoarilana Andriamparany, doctor at the Mother/Child University Hospital Center in Tsaralalàna, in a video published by the general management of Care Supplies last week.

Also Read:  World: Donald Tusk: I want to restore the rule of law

This disease is caused by a virus. It is avoidable. “Avoid contact of a baby with someone with the flu, because their immune system is still weak. You also need to pay attention to hygiene. And avoid exposing it to tobacco, burning charcoal and wood fire. Exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months is strongly recommended,” recommends Dr Lova Ravelomanana.

Miangalya Ralitera

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

I was sleeping on the floor and eating only boiled macaroni
I was sleeping on the floor and eating only boiled macaroni
Posted on
Rabl with a step forward
Rabl with a step forward
Posted on
sun, beach and… lower rate of respiratory infections
sun, beach and… lower rate of respiratory infections
Posted on
Hamas Affirms Attack on Israel Necessary, Admits There Was a Mistake
Hamas Affirms Attack on Israel Necessary, Admits There Was a Mistake
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News