Children’s names Noah and Julia remain as popular as ever

#Childrens #names #Noah #Julia #remain #popular

ANPVaders with their children at the Nine Months Fair in Amsterdam

NOS Nieuws•vandaag, 07:00

Of all the babies born last year, the boys were most often called Noah and the girls Julia. The annual overview of the Social Insurance Bank (SVB) shows that last year 888 boys were given the name Noah and 681 girls were given the name Julia.

Noah is in first place for the fifth year in a row. Julia was number two last year, Emma was the most given name at the time. In 2021, Noah and Julia were also in first place.

For the second time, the SVB also made a separate list of the most popular gender-neutral baby names. These are names that are given approximately equally often to boys and girls.

This happened most often with the name Riley: 84 girls and 82 boys were given that name. The name Sky is in second place with 16 girls and 17 boys. Jonne, Charlie and Sasha make up the rest of the top 5.

NOS

According to Gerrit Bloothooft, onomastic at Utrecht University, the first names in the top 10 are given to only 7 percent of all children. “In total, approximately 13,000 different girls’ names and 11,500 different boys’ names are given every year: parents always choose a more varied choice for girls.”

Jan and Hailey in Flevoland

As in previous years, different names are popular per province, but Noah is at the top in several provinces. For example, parents in Groningen most often chose Noah and Elin. In Friesland it was about Hidde and Lieke. Drenthe received Daan and Lotte most often and in Overijssel it was Luca and Julia.

Jan and Hailey are the most popular in Flevoland and Noah and Julia in Gelderland. In Utrecht, parents most often chose Lucas and Nora.

North Holland also chose the boys name Noah most often and Olivia for girls, just like South Holland. Olivia was also the most popular in Zeeland, where boys were most often called Lucas. Noud and Saar were number one in North Brabant. In Limburg, children were most often named Noah and Emma.

For privacy reasons, only names that have been given at least ten times will be included in the name overview.