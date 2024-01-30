Chile expresses “concern about the situation of the opposition in Venezuela” after Machado’s disqualification

#Chile #expresses #concern #situation #opposition #Venezuela #Machados #disqualification

Through a statement, The Chilean Foreign Ministry indicated its concern about the situation of the Venezuelan opposition leaders, although without mentioning Machado and called on the Government of Venezuela to create a commission to monitor the “Barbados Agreements.”

“The Government of Chile expresses its concern about the situation that affects political leaders of the Venezuelan opposition who could be prevented from participating in the next presidential elections in that country,” the statement says.

“In this regard, the Government of Chile values ​​Norway’s proposal to form as soon as possible a commission to monitor and verify the Barbados Agreements, which aim precisely to guarantee a process of open, democratic and transparent elections,” the message adds. .

Maduro government supports creation of commission

The head of the delegation of the Government of Venezuela in the negotiations with the opposition, Jorge Rodríguez, assured this Monday that The party that represents “is ready” for the formation of the commission to monitor and verify the agreements signed last October in Barbados, whose installation was requested on Saturday by anti-Chavismo.

In a press conference, the president of the National Assembly (AN/Parliament) also indicated that he received a communication from Norway, facilitator of the political negotiation, in which the installation, “in a peremptory manner,” of this commission was suggested, which must verify compliance with the agreement between the Government and the opposition grouped in the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD).

He clarified that they will work, first, to “reanimate” the negotiations, after the opposition denounced that the Government “partially” violated the agreements, by ratifying the disqualification of the presidential candidate of the anti-Chavista majority, María Corina Machado, for this year’s elections.

On Saturday, the opposition delegation in the negotiations pointed out that this commission should already be formed, as was agreed between the parties in October, when the “partial agreement on the promotion of political rights and electoral guarantees for all” was signed.

The head of the opposition delegation, Gerardo Blyde, then said that it is established that the parties “have to name, by mutual agreement, two additional people” to be them – along with someone designated by Norway and the countries accompanying the process – those who verify compliance with the agreement.