Chile falls in dramatic definition against Canada for the United Cup

Chile finally leaned towards 1-2 ante Canada in the initial series of Group B of the United Cupafter a dramatic loss in the mixed doubles with Thomas Barrios y Daniela Seguel.

The confrontation in Sydney, Australia, reached the third and final duel after the fall of Seguel, at the hands of Leylah Fernández, and the victory of Nicolas Jarry about Steve Diez.

In the decisive match, the North Americans took advantage of Barrios’ hesitation at the start to take advantage thanks to a break. Although the national team recovered the break at the end of the opening set, to leave things 5-5, Canada he immediately returned the kindness and closed the sleeve in his favor.

In the second chapter, the Chileans were focused from the start. With a solid performance, both from the baseline and on the net, the chillanejo and the ‘Pantera’ gave Fernández and Diez no chance to enter the match and they took everything to the super tiebreak.

At the moment of truth, everything happened. Seguel and Barrios they touched victory by leaving with an important advantage of 8-6, but Diez and Fernández They reacted at the right time and they won the last four points of the tiebreaker to end up celebrating.

The next challenge for the team led by Jaime Fillol will be Greece this Monday, January 1, in search of a victory that will allow them to maintain the illusion of qualifying for the quarterfinals.

The United Cup It is a mixed competition that unifies tennis players representing 18 countries in the ATP (men’s) and WTA (women’s).