The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alberto Van Klaveren, assured that they value the decision of the International Court of Justice in The Hague that urged Israel to adopt “all possible measures” to protect the Palestinian population of the Gaza Strip.

“We value the decision of the International Court of Justice, and we ask for the urgent application of the decreed measures”commented the chancellor via social networks (X ex Twitter).

Judge Joan E. Donoghue stated in a public reading that the ICJ has jurisdiction over this case, endorsing that South Africa can sue Israel for alleged violation of the Genocide Convention and that the litigation can move forward.

Likewise, Donoghue maintained that a “human tragedy” is taking place in Gaza and confirmed that the ICJ is “deeply concerned” by the high number of deaths.

In fact, he exposed some of the figures given by local authorities, despite the fact that there is no “independent verification”, and statements from UN agencies to account for the “devastation” that the Strip has been suffering for more than one hundred days.

In this regard, Chancellor Van Klaveren assured that “Chile will advocate for the immediate cessation of hostilities, the release of all hostages, access to humanitarian aid and unrestricted respect for international humanitarian law.”

Accusations against Israel of genocide in Gaza

South Africa filed its lawsuit against Israel at the end of December, under the premise that a “genocide” could be being committed in the Gaza Strip, where more than 26,000 people have already diedaccording to data released this Friday by the Gaza Ministry of Health.

While waiting for the court based in The Hague to rule in the future on the merits of the issue, Pretoria requested the imposition of provisional measures, and the judges agreed this Friday that the situation in Gaza, which is already “ catastrophic”, may deteriorate further.

South Africa’s lawyers, who have the support of more than 50 countries, put on the table during the preliminary hearings not only the numbers of deaths and weapons used, but also that Israeli political leaders engaged in what they described as “genocidal rhetoric.” ”, for example calling the Palestinians “human animals”.

Likewise, they denounced the destruction of civil infrastructure and the forced transfer of the population.

For Israel, however, this is an “unfounded” complaint, a thesis it shares with its main international ally, the United States.