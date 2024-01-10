Chilean filmmaker “stranded” in Ecuador after crisis seeks to return to Chile with his team as soon as possible

#Chilean #filmmaker #stranded #Ecuador #crisis #seeks #return #Chile #team

Chilean filmmaker Gonzalo Ruiz was working with his team in Guayaquil, Ecuador, this week. Today, after declaring a State of Exception in the country as a result of the serious security crisis that they are facing, The producer was “stranded” in the place with his colleagues.

“Hello kids, how are you, I wanted to make this video because many people are writing to us, they are calling us worried wanting to know how we are, and I wanted to tell them that we’re ok; that we are safe, secure, all of us. All the team that is traveling with us“Ruiz began by pointing out in a short video shared through his Instagram stories.

“Right now we are all gathered in a hotel called Oro Verde, in the center of Guayaquil. Although things are quite hostile outside, we are all together, well, in good condition, doing everything possible to be able to return to Chile as soon as possible.“Gonzalo continued in the recording.

“Thank you very much for your concern and for everything. We are going to be telling you and letting you know how things are progressing and so on. I leave you a hug,” the filmmaker closes the publication.

The president of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa, declared a State of Exception in Ecuador after a series of riots in at least six prisons in the country, which involved the retention of prison guards and the burning of mattresses. This measure allows the Armed Forces to act in support of the Police, to control prison centers, as they have done on previous occasions.

The president blamed the drug trafficking gangs, hitmen (murders for hire) and organized crime of be behind the prison crisis which has been installed in the country for some years.

“What we are experiencing is an example that things must change in the country and that the laws we have are not enough to live in peace,” emphasized Noboa, who has proposed a popular consultation on issues related to security and the return of games of chance.