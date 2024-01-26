“Chili” is not a vegetable! So what is it really? | People’s technology

#Chili #vegetable #Peoples #technology

I believe that many of you have always understood that The “chili peppers” that we eat today are vegetables, but in reality, the “chili peppers” are not a vegetable. So what is the problem? The technology of the people has the answer.

Most people know that fruits and vegetables are good for health. But many people may not know that. How are fruits and vegetables different? If talking about academics Fruits and vegetables have very different tastes and nutrition. The following discusses the differences between fruits and vegetables. As well as the benefits of fruits and vegetables on the body.

Difference between vegetables and fruits

Fruits and vegetables can be classified by botanical classification. and cooking In botany, fruits and vegetables are classified according to the parts of the plant. Fruits grow from the flowers of plants. While vegetables grow from other parts of the plant, fruits contain seeds, while most vegetables consist of roots, stems, and leaves.

In classification from cooking Fruits and vegetables are classified according to their taste. In general, fruit has a sweet or sour taste. And can be made into desserts or fruit juices. While vegetables have a bland or more bitter taste and are used in main dishes.

Briefly summarized: In botany, Fruits have seeds and grow from the plant’s flowers and are sweet, while vegetables grow from other parts of the plant. of plants and used in cooking

Therefore, according to the characteristics mentioned above, “chili” can be considered a fruit.

