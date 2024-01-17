China and Russia condemn escalation of tensions in the Red Sea

The Chinese Government expressed concern this Friday, 12th, with the escalation of tensions in the Red Sea. Yesterday, the United States of America and the United Kingdom carried out airstrikes against alleged Houthi rebels in Yemen.

“China is concerned about escalating tensions in the Red Sea. It is important for the parties involved to remain calm and exercise restraint, in order to prevent the conflict from spreading”, declared the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of that country, Mao Ning.

More than twelve locations used by the Houthis were bombed this Thursday, 11th, with Tomahawk missiles and combat jets launched from US and UK warships and submarines.

According to the Houthi Al-Massirah television channel, the attacks hit the Yemeni capital, Sanaa and other cities controlled by the rebels, allegedly supported by Iran.

For its part, Russia argues that the US and UK attacks distort United Nations Security Council resolutions:

“They are a new example of the distortion of UN Security Council resolutions by the Anglo-Saxons and their total disregard for international law”, said Moscow today.

The spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zajarova, accused, via Telegram, Washington and London of carrying out attacks “in the name of escalating in the region to achieve their destructive objectives”.

The conflict is based on the increase in Houthi attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea, “in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza”, since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, on October 7, 2023.