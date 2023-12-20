China and Russia fulfilled their goal ahead of schedule ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – World

Chinese President Xi Jinping said that the goal of increasing bilateral trade between Russia and China to 200 billion dollars has been achieved ahead of schedule. He shared this information during talks with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Beijing, TASS reported.

The president added that by the end of 2023, the volume of trade between the two countries has already reached 218.28 billion dollars.

Xi Jinping emphasized that the goal set five years ago by President Putin and himself to reach a volume of 200 billion dollars has been realized in advance, reflecting the positive dynamics in the cooperation between the two peoples.

