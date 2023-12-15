China announces “Myanmar military and ethnic minorities agree on temporary ceasefire” | NHK

#China #announces #Myanmar #military #ethnic #minorities #agree #temporary #ceasefire #NHK

The reason why China acts as an intermediary between the Myanmar military and ethnic minority armed groups appears to be because the stability of the border area with Myanmar is important both economically and politically.

Economically, Myanmar is a geographically important region that connects inland China and the Indian Ocean by land, and is part of the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor, one of the routes of the Belt and Road Initiative, a giant economic zone proposed by President Xi Jinping. ” and projects such as roads and railways are being planned.

Pipelines have also been constructed to transport crude oil and natural gas from the Indian Ocean to China, making it an important route for energy strategy.

In particular, the border area of ​​Shan State in eastern Myanmar, where violent conflicts have occurred, is an important transit point for trade, and we want to avoid having these areas affected.

On the other hand, politically, while social stability is being prioritized within China, China appears to be concerned that an intensification of the conflict could lead to an influx of refugees from the Myanmar side, causing chaos to spread.

Late last month, the Chinese military announced that it had begun exercises simulating a border closure, raising concerns about the destabilizing situation.

It also appears that China wants to increase its presence in the international community by acting as an intermediary between the Myanmar military and ethnic minorities.

Recently, he has mediated the normalization of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran, which have been at odds, and has repeatedly spoken out on the Israeli-Palestinian situation, demonstrating a stance of actively engaging in regional conflicts.

Mao Ning, a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated at a press conference on the 12th of this month that “easing the situation is in the interests of all parties in Myanmar, and also contributes to maintaining stability in the border area with China.”