China can drag an entire region into the crisis

China’s economic recovery after the pandemic in 2023 fell short of expectations: in the last quarter, GDP grew by 5.2%, while a 5.3% expansion was previously expected.

Moody’s forecasts that China’s real GDP growth will slow to 4% in 2024 and beyond, down from an average of 6% between 2014 and 2023. The agency emphasized that China’s economic slowdown has a significant impact on the Asia-Pacific region, as it is highly integrated into global supply chains, reports CNBC.

Major international investment banks, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, downgraded their expectations for 2024 from 5.2% to 4.6% in 2024.

Moody’s also highlighted tight funding conditions influenced by global liquidity conditions as a risk factor in the South Asian region, as the Federal Reserve is not expected to ease interest rates until mid-year. Higher interest rates in individual countries are expected to hinder the growth of debt affordability, posing a challenge to international financing for lower-rated sovereign countries.

The report also pointed to strategic tensions between China and the United States, emphasizing their potential impact on the Asia-Pacific region, where China is an important trading partner for most nations and the United States a major economic partner. The ever-widening gap between the two nations may present challenges to maintaining the delicate balance of economic relations.

Despite the risks, Moody’s noted that countries such as India, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam could benefit from the geopolitical shift as companies look to diversify supply chains away from China to mitigate risks. Broader, firmer growth driven by domestic demand and regional trade, along with easing financial conditions, could stabilize the overall outlook for the Asia-Pacific region, according to Moody’s.

Cover image source: Getty Images

