China Earthquake Death Toll Increases to 148 People, Hundreds of Thousands Displaced

#China #Earthquake #Death #Toll #Increases #People #Hundreds #Thousands #Displaced

Beijing

The number of deaths due to the 5.9 magnitude earthquake that rocked China earlier this week has reportedly increased again. Local authorities are currently focusing on efforts to resettle hundreds of thousands of people who were left homeless as a result of the natural disaster.

As reported AFPSaturday (23/12/2023), the latest news agency report Xinhua said the death toll from the earthquake that struck shortly before midnight on Monday (18/12) local time had increased to at least 148 people.

This figure consists of at least 117 people killed in Gansu Province and another 31 people killed in Qinghai Province.

More than 139,000 people, according to state television reports CCTVwere forced to flee to emergency shelters spread across the two provinces after the earthquake struck.

CCTV also reported that rescue workers in Gansu Province “completely shifted the focus of their work toward resettling the affected population and treating the injured.”

However, the emergency response team was still looking for victims trapped by debris in Qinghai on Friday (22/12) morning local time.

People were buried in the Zhongchuan area, Qinghai, on Tuesday (19/12) local time after the ‘phenomenon’sand boil‘ — a phenomenon that occurs during an earthquake when the ground melts and forces sand and water out of the ground.

Read the full news on the next page.

(nvc/idh)

Also Read:  US and Chinese presidents meet on Wednesday -

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

PREPARING FOR THE HOLIDAYS – Vision Madagascar thinks of the poor
PREPARING FOR THE HOLIDAYS – Vision Madagascar thinks of the poor
Posted on
‘I was born with my sleeves rolled up’
‘I was born with my sleeves rolled up’
Posted on
NBA “bully” Green will receive help to reduce attacks of aggression
NBA “bully” Green will receive help to reduce attacks of aggression
Posted on
The number of patients in emergency departments has doubled… Critical statement from experts: We are experiencing a potpourri of viruses
The number of patients in emergency departments has doubled… Critical statement from experts: We are experiencing a potpourri of viruses
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News