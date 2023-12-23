China Earthquake Death Toll Increases to 148 People, Hundreds of Thousands Displaced

#China #Earthquake #Death #Toll #Increases #People #Hundreds #Thousands #Displaced

The number of deaths due to the 5.9 magnitude earthquake that rocked China earlier this week has reportedly increased again. Local authorities are currently focusing on efforts to resettle hundreds of thousands of people who were left homeless as a result of the natural disaster.

As reported AFPSaturday (23/12/2023), the latest news agency report Xinhua said the death toll from the earthquake that struck shortly before midnight on Monday (18/12) local time had increased to at least 148 people.

This figure consists of at least 117 people killed in Gansu Province and another 31 people killed in Qinghai Province.

More than 139,000 people, according to state television reports CCTVwere forced to flee to emergency shelters spread across the two provinces after the earthquake struck.

CCTV also reported that rescue workers in Gansu Province “completely shifted the focus of their work toward resettling the affected population and treating the injured.”

However, the emergency response team was still looking for victims trapped by debris in Qinghai on Friday (22/12) morning local time.

People were buried in the Zhongchuan area, Qinghai, on Tuesday (19/12) local time after the ‘phenomenon’sand boil‘ — a phenomenon that occurs during an earthquake when the ground melts and forces sand and water out of the ground.

