China Fires 9 Military Officials from Parliament, What's Up?

Jakarta

Chinese authorities have removed nine military officials from its parliament, including four generals of the army’s strategic missile unit. This dismissal occurred in a major reshuffle following the appointment of a new defense minister.

Reported by the news agency AFPSaturday (30/12/2023), the decision, announced on Friday evening by the state news agency Xinhua, was taken after a meeting of the Central Committee of the ruling Communist Party.

No explanation was given for the officials’ dismissal.

Their dismissal was one of a series of high-level restructuring moves within the military since defense minister Li Shangfu was suddenly sacked last October, after months of speculation about his whereabouts.

Appointed in March, Li disappeared from public view in August before being officially dismissed in October.

On Friday (29/12), Beijing appointed Dong Jun as its new defense minister, ending a months-long vacancy in the strategic position.

Recent months have also seen a shake-up in the leadership of China’s secretive Rocket Force, the military unit that oversees Beijing’s nuclear arsenal. The shake-up came following media reports of a corruption investigation involving its former leader.

The nine officials fired on Friday from the National People’s Congress sat in parliament as non-elected representatives.

Their dismissal “indicates that the officials are under scrutiny and confirms some of the rumors circulating on the topic” said United States-based SinoInsider, a company specializing in Chinese politics.

