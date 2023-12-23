China has caused a shock in the gaming market. Companies lost billions of dollars in the blink of an eye

#China #caused #shock #gaming #market #Companies #lost #billions #dollars #blink #eye

Two Chinese gaming giants lost almost $80 billion. The announcement of new regulations regarding online gaming rules effectively scared off investors.

Chinese authorities announced a proposal for strict regulations on Friday. This includes: to introduce a ban on daily rewards for logging in to games and to establish limits on account top-ups. It was also proposed to ban offering probability-based drawing functions to minors and conducting speculation and auctioning items in online games, writes .

China is hitting the gaming market again. The two largest giants lost almost $80 billion

The idea of ​​a Chinese gaming regulatory authority caused an earthquake. The announcement of new regulations led to a sharp decline in the stock market. Shares of Tencent, the world’s largest video game publisher, fell by as much as 16 percent on Friday. Its rival NetEase, in turn, recorded a decline of 25%. The two largest giants on the video game market lost almost USD 80 billion in market value, reports .

Tencent Vice President Vigo Zhang said the company strictly complies with regulatory requirements but will not have to fundamentally change its “sound business model or operations” despite the new regulations. He also pointed out that minors have been spending the least money and time on Tencent’s games since 2021, when Beijing decided to “protect” children from excessive gaming.

China. Is the gaming market facing another crisis?

Over the years, Chinese authorities have had an increasingly strict approach to video games. Two years ago, Beijing set strict gaming time limits for under-18s (up to three hours a week) and suspended approval of new video games for about eight months, citing concerns about gaming addiction. The above regulations made 2022 the most difficult year in the history of the Chinese gaming industry, as companies recorded a decline in revenue for the first time.