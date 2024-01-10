China has cracked AirDrop. Thanks to this, it can block users – SMARTmania.cz

#China #cracked #AirDrop #block #users #SMARTmania.cz

  • The AirDrop data transfer service has lost its impenetrability
  • A Chinese company with ties to the government can remotely block anyone
  • Apple remains silent on the matter for now

Apple has long focused on the protection of user privacy and the security of their data within its products. It is not at all easy to break the security of an iPhone, and even such large organizations as, for example, the American NSA, do not know how to deal with it very well. Apple has always responded negatively to requests for data disclosure, thus earning considerable trust from a section of the public. AirDrop has long been considered a very secure way to transfer data. However, he has now lost his status.

AirDrop is no longer unbreakable

The Chinese government has announced that it has managed to crack Apple’s AirDrop to prevent “malicious people” from “transferring illegal images, videos, audio and other files.” The information was first reported by Bloomberg. In practice, this information can be read as the fact that the Chinese government has another tool at its disposal to fight the opponents of its regime – it is hard to believe that the communist leaders would miss the opportunity to abuse this tool at will.

In an online post, China’s state-backed institution hailed the technological breakthrough as it can now identify people sending files via AirDrop in public places by their emails and phone numbers and block their devices. This discovery will further tighten the screws within Chinese society. Apple already restricted the use of AirDrop in China in November 2022 because anti-government activists were spreading political information during the unrest. Back then, the ability to send to everyone was limited to just 10 minutes.

Also Read:  Tech: There could be a black hole in the Sun's core, and that could explain a lot

Don’t overlook

Czechs, update your iPhones and Macs! Apple has released urgent security updates

According to the government, it was able to obtain and analyze AirDrop records. Specifically, they found that fields related to the sender’s device name, email address, and mobile phone number are recorded as hashes, with some hidden. The technical team behind the discovery has created a tool that can convert encrypted text to plain text and quickly block the sender’s mobile phone number and email account. Apple itself has not commented on the matter, and it is not yet clear whether this security flaw can be fixed. Since China plays a significant role in the company’s supply chain, it is more likely to be “forgotten” in Cupertino, as well as Chinese censorship of apps, movies or books.

Author of the article

Dominik Vlasak

Editor, traveler, fan of technology, Star Wars and good coffee.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Designated survivor actor Adan Canto (42) passed away | Stars
Designated survivor actor Adan Canto (42) passed away | Stars
Posted on
Swingers club is sponsor of third provincial team KFC More: “I once saw a referee who was a customer of ours” | Hoogstraten
Swingers club is sponsor of third provincial team KFC More: “I once saw a referee who was a customer of ours” | Hoogstraten
Posted on
High tide in the Brabant desert: why doesn’t it recede? | Loon op Zand
High tide in the Brabant desert: why doesn’t it recede? | Loon op Zand
Posted on
Preventive Medicine recommends the mask in health centers and crowds
Preventive Medicine recommends the mask in health centers and crowds
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News