China insists tooth and nail on the country’s reunification

For China, “the complete reunification of the motherland is an unavoidable direction,” he declared Xi Jinping Chinese President on Tuesday at a meeting organized on the occasion of the 130th anniversary of the birth of Mao Zedong, the founder and first leader of the People’s Republic of China.

The motherland must be reunified, and we will inevitably reunify

said Xi in his speech at the event in front of high-ranking officials of the Chinese Communist Party. China should deepen integration with Taiwan, “promote the peaceful development of relations across the Taiwan Strait, and resolutely prevent anyone from separating Taiwan from China in any way,” the Chinese state news agency Xinhua quoted the president as saying.

Presidential and parliamentary elections will be held in Taiwan in mid-January. According to Beijing, the election in Taiwan is an internal Chinese affair, and for voters on the island, the question is whether to choose war or peace. According to China, any attempt at Taiwanese independence means war. According to the Beijing government Lai Ching-teu, the most likely candidate for the presidency of Taiwan is a dangerous separatist whose invitation to the negotiations has been rejected several times.

Although Xi Jinping did not hint in his speech that the island would be retaken by military force, China has held two large-scale military exercises near Taiwan in the past year and a half, and its warships and warplanes regularly appear in the Taiwan Strait.

