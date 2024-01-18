China is accumulating oil stocks and the West doesn’t understand why

#China #accumulating #oil #stocks #West #doesnt #understand

The Chinese economy is slowing down and demographics are shrinking. Oil needs are decreasing, but China is buying as if it were expanding.

China is the world’s largest consumer of oil: the Asian country needs around 15 to 16 million barrels of crude oil every day to ‘oil’ the economy and a good part of it comes from imports. Nothing new. But analysts detected an unexpected movement: although the Chinese economy is slowing down (which means it consumes less oil) and its domestic production of commodity being at record levels, imports are reaching a new record.

In other words, Beijing continues its strategy of accumulating oil, a “spark” that could ignite a crude oil market already exposed to geopolitical tensions and OPEC cuts. Compared to other countries (such as India) that have preferred to delay replenishing their oil reserves, China is purchasing crude oil at the fastest rate in history (according to import data published by Chinese customs).

For Western analysts, this is a movement that is not consistent with what is happening in the domestic economy. GDP is losing strength, while the focus on electric vehicles is rapidly gaining ground – in a social context in which the number of Chinese tends to decrease. It is true that the Chinese are getting a little richer, analysts say, and this allows families who previously couldn’t buy a car to now be able to do so, but it seems unlikely that this is the reason that is driving up purchases. of crude oil.

According to calculations by analysts, in the first 11 months of 2023, China would have accumulated around 670 thousand barrels of oil per day in its reserves, whether commercial stocks or strategic reserves.

“China continues to be the world’s main source of oil demand growth, recording an annual increase of 1.7 million barrels per day (mb/d) in the fourth quarter of 2023. This equates to more than 80% of the increase global economy during these three months,” said the International Energy Agency in its latest monthly bulletin.

“The projected annual demand for 2023, of 16.4 mb/d, is about 1.8 mb/d more each day in annual terms, which will be 2.3 mb/d above the 2019 mark,” says the AIE. In other words, China is consuming 2.3 million barrels of crude oil every day more than in 2019, before Covid.

reports that Chinese refiners are actively reserving crude oil cargoes for delivery in March and April to replenish stocks, ensuring relatively low prices and anticipating stronger demand in the second half of 2024. This move appears to be the right one: ‘filling’ the deposits while oil is falling – anticipating that international tensions and the ‘greed’ of OPEC countries will promote an increase in prices in the short term.

The doubts of Western analysts regarding this move by China reveal, on the other hand, that Beijing’s power priorities still elude them. But China has demonstrated that it knows what it is doing in the medium term – especially because it does not have the pressure of presenting flashy balance sheets to shareholders.

The ‘storage’ decision always suits any scenario, since the most unlikely of them all is that the price of oil will slip on international markets in the near future. For all intents and purposes, facing the future with bottles full is always the best option.

Robust demand from China is supporting the price of the commodity. “There will be a wave of storage during the first and second quarters, in preparation for the summer”, said, quoted by the Spanish “El Economista”, Kpler analyst Viktor Katona, repeating a trend already observed in 2023. “This has done wonders for China last year and this year seems to show even better momentum.” China bought record volumes last year to build up the largest oil reserves in its history.

Furthermore, China took advantage of massive purchases not only to pre-empt OPEC pricing policy, but to obtain discounted purchases using sanctioned countries.