China is on the verge of a population crisis, this is the reason its citizens are reluctant to have children

#China #verge #population #crisis #reason #citizens #reluctant #children

Jakarta –

Many young men in China admit they still don’t want to get married. This condition is one of the reasons for the decline in population there.

This is what a man in Shanghai, China, named Victor Li, felt. Initially, he was determined to get married immediately.

However, he postponed his intention again. Because the young entrepreneur felt unsure that he would be able to do it in the midst of the country’s uncertain economy.

“It’s very expensive for us to get married, especially in a big city like Shanghai,” said the 32-year-old man, quoted by .

“In terms of financial capability, it actually puts a lot of pressure on young people, including me,” he continued.

As the world’s second-largest economy slows, more and more people are choosing to stay single or delay marriage. This is because job prospects are poor amidst high unemployment among young people and low consumer confidence.

This is what has caused a record decline in marriage registrations in 2022.

This unwillingness to marry worries policymakers who are grappling with rapid population aging and plummeting birth rates. This is closely related to the low marriage rate, because unmarried mothers are often not allowed to raise children.

Currently, China’s fertility rate is one of the lowest in the world. Official data on Wednesday showed the population declining for a second consecutive year in 2023.

This is partly due to declining birth rates, accelerating a decline that will have a major impact on the economy in the long term.

The low desire to get married is also felt by the entrepreneur organizing singles events in Shanghai ‘Julia’s Events’, Julia Meng. He said more and more people aged 35 and over were effectively ‘giving up’ on marriage.

This is also acknowledged by many young people there, as experienced by an unnamed 32-year-old man in China. He admits he still wants to get married, but high house prices and uncertain job prospects aren’t helping.

“It’s not that we want to be single, but the urban structure, the economic situation causes this,” explained the 32-year-old entrepreneur.

Watch the video “China’s population is dropping, why are people reluctant to have children?”

(his/her)